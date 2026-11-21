GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will take a 6-4 record out of their bye week and into a Thanksgiving Eve showdown at the Rams.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense is a mediocre 14th with 22.1 points allowed per game, due in part to the offense’s two horrific performances against the Vikings skewing the bottom line. Only the Vikings and Jaguars (seven apiece) have allowed 20-or-fewer points in more games than the Packers (six). They rank 11th in total defense but second in takeaways, fourth in sacks and fourth in passes defensed.

With the table set, here is a Packers midseason report card on defense.

Edge

This position, of course, was the major question mark entering the season. How would Green Bay’s defense survive the first four or six games without Micah Parsons? Well, as it turns out, the defense has survived 10 games without Parsons.

The Packers flipped the switch on Lukas Van Ness’s fifth-year option, a $13.752 million gamble on a player who had a total of 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons. Through 10 games this season, he has six sacks. That gives him a decent chance of getting to at least 10 sacks – a significant milestone for a pass rusher.

Fellow starter Barryn Sorrell has two sacks. The backups, Brenton Cox and Dani Dennis-Sutton, have been productive. Cox has only 1.5 sacks but is second on the team with eight quarterback hits. Dennis-Sutton, a fourth-round rookie, is tied for second on the team with three sacks and is third with seven quarterback hits.

Those four each have 159 pass-rushing snaps, a threshold met by 70 edge rushers. Van Ness ranks eighth in pass-rush win rate and 11th pass-rush productivity, a PFF metric that encompasses sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. Sorrell is 44th in win rate and 59th in PRP, Cox is 23rd in win rate and 18th in PRP, and Dennis-Sutton is 50th in win rate and 16th in PRP.

Something that doesn’t show up in the stat is their edge-setting ability, and they’ve done well in that regard.

“That was a question that was routinely asked throughout camp is how is this edge group going to be able to perform without Micah,” Van Ness said last week.” I think we were all very aware that we’d have to pick up our end of the bargain until Micah returned. I’m proud of the way we’ve done that.

“I feel like from Day 1, we just attacked camp – from OTAs to camp to all the way throughout the season – and I think you’ve seen that production week after week after week. I’m proud of the way we’re trending. Just got to keep it going.”

Grade: B-minus.

Defensive Line

Green Bay’s defensive tackles have contributed little statistically but are an unsung reason for the team’s overall success.

Led by Karl Brooks, who has three sacks and six tackles for losses, the defensive tackles have contributed 7.5 sacks and 12 TFLs, according to the official stats, and 43 pressures, according to PFF. Chicago’s Jeffery Simmons has six sacks and nine TFLs by himself, and Denver’s Zach Allen has 38 pressures.

The defense has been strong, though, whether it’s stopping the run or rushing the passer, and this group is a reason why. The depth has been critical with Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Ford and Warren Brinson on injured reserve.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) helps tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They’ve been good but they can be better. Brooks has three sacks in the last two games. That’s a good start. Devonte Wyatt, however, has been invisible following last year’s season-ending injury.

To get him off the fifth-year option, the Packers gave Wyatt a three-year, $54.9 million contract extension through 2029. He has three sacks and four TFLs. They’ve been rewarded with nine pressures, which is tied for 76th among defensive tackles.

“His juice, his energy on the field, off the field is very contagious and is electric,” position coach Vince Oghobaase said in defending Wyatt this week. “I do know D-Wy is a very prideful guy who wants to be great. He’ll work his tail off and he’s been doing that.

“Sometimes the impact guys have interior-wise is not always going to be seen on the stat sheet and I’m aware of that and he’s aware of that. Obviously, we all want the stats – the sacks, the TFLs and all the tackles but that’s not always how the game shakes out. As long as you are impacting the game, you are doing your job.”

Grade: C-plus.

Linebackers

During training camp, it was clear that the Packers’ best top-to-bottom position group was the linebacker corps. That’s exactly how it’s played out – and it’s saved the team’s season.

With Edgerrin Cooper out for the season with a torn Achilles and Zaire Franklin missing four games with an injured shin, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper have come to the rescue. And when one of them has been banged up, Nick Niemann has provided solid snaps.

McDuffie leads the group with 56 tackles, including one sack and three for losses. Franklin has 41 tackles, including two for losses. Hopper has 26 tackles but has two interceptions and ranks sixth on the team with six pass breakups. Cooper still is tied for second on the team with three sacks and six tackles for losses.

They have tackled at a high level, played with physicality and carried out the plan, regardless of who’s in there.

“I think resiliency, obviously, is the first word that comes to mind,” linebackers coach Sam Siefkes said. “You mentioned the next man up, it’s kind of been the epitome of that I think for the majority of this season. It’s just next guy be ready to play no matter when it is, and we’ve had a lot of guys that have had to step up and I think have done a nice job playing in those roles.”

If grading on a curve because of circumstances, this would be an A. But, for the bottom line …

Grade: B.

Cornerbacks

If there was one reason to doubt the Packers heading into training camp, it was the cornerback group’s ability to hold up without an elite pass rush. In 2025, Keisean Nixon ranked fifth in touchdowns allowed (seven) and first in penalties (12), Carrington Valentine was benched a couple times because of his horrendous tackling and Brandon Cisse was at South Carolina.

What a difference a coaching staff makes, apparently.

Nixon was challenged during training camp and responded. He’s allowed one touchdown and been guilty of three penalties. Cisse, a second-round pick, might be the best rookie corner in the league. Valentine lost the starting job to Cisse but has played well off the bench – including as a tackler.

“On gameday, he’s one of the most locked in as far as what’s happening in the game that I’ve ever been around,” secondary coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Bobby Babich said of Nixon. “He’s a football guy. He loves the game of football, which is where it all starts.”

Cisse has one interception and nine passes defensed. His seven-game streak without allowing a touchdown ended on the play in which he was injured against Minnesota. Nixon has one interception and eight passes defensed. He’s allowing just 9.0 yards per catch. In limited action, Valentine is allowing 8.0 yards per catch and looks like a new player with his physicality and tackling.

Overall, Green Bay has allowed the fifth-fewest completions of 25-plus yards. They are fourth in yards allowed per attempt and fifth in yards allowed per completion. The one knock might be that Cisse and Nixon have missed too many tackles, but the mentality has been there.

“One thing that stands out is the love they have for one another,” position coach Daniel Bullocks said. “Obviously, it’s a talented group, but the love that they have for one another, the respect they have for one another, what they demand from one another.

“The great defensive backs rooms that I’ve been a part of, there’s three things that’s in common. Guys eliminate explosive plays; they do a great job of that. And taking the ball away, No. 2, another thing they do a good job there. And also they tackle. Those guys love football and you talk about our play-style, they represent all of that.”

Grade: B-plus.

Safeties

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everybody knew this was the team’s best unit, but maybe even they’ve surpassed expectations. Xavier McKinney has an NFL-leading six interceptions and Evan Williams has three. That’s nine by the starting safeties; no other team has more than five.

McKinney was a first-team All-Pro in 2024 and a second-team All-Pro in 2025. He is more than just an eraser on the back end. He is a tremendous defensive leader, seven days a week.

“I mean he’s playing at a very high level right now,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “He does a lot for us, from pre-snap to post-snap communication, getting us in some certain things. He really patrols that whole back end and then obviously you’ve seen when the ball goes his way, he has a chance to take it away.”

Williams is 17th in the league with 78 tackles. From that group, he is No. 1 in interceptions and passes defensed (eight). Of the 17 players with three interceptions, Williams is the only player with more than 63 tackles (and the only defensive back with at least 60). He’s also second among safeties with 13 pressures.

Bullard is one of the NFL’s better nickel defenders. While he’s given up some touchdowns, he ranks seventh among slot defenders in yards allowed per coverage snap and tackles with the ferocity of a linebacker in a key run-support role.

“Physicality and play style,” Gannon said of Bullard. “He lost a couple pounds and I’m really big on the players’ weights for a lot of reasons I don’t need to get into, but I said, ‘You better make sure you eat dinner.’ And he looked at me, he said, ‘It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.’ I kind of just laughed, but it really illustrates how he thinks about the game. Yeah, he’s as tough as they come, he really is.”

Grade: A.

At the bye week, here's a midseason-ish Packers report card. You'll be shocked to see which unit got an F. ⬇️https://t.co/SkYI92SDIi — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 20, 2026

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