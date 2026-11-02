Packers Sticking With Josh Jacobs; Here Are Jonathan Taylor Next-Team Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are standing by running back Josh Jacobs.

“Obviously, we’re aware of the prior allegations on Josh,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday, a few days after more allegations threw his future with the team in doubt . “We’re going to allow the NFL to do its process, but I would anticipate him being a member of us moving forward. That’s really all I have to speak on.”

With the uncertainty over Jacobs swirling and the NFL trade deadline looming, the Packers are considered one of top contenders to acquire superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Packers are the sixth-most likely team to have Taylor suit up for them after the trade deadline at Hard Rock Bet . Their +1200 odds mean an implied probability of 7.7 percent, which isn’t great but they’re still perceived to be among the front-runners.

Jonathan Taylor Next-Team Odds

Here are the odds from Hard Rock ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Seahawks, who won last year’s Super Bowl, and the Broncos, who reached last year’s AFC Championship Game, are the betting favorites.

Seattle Seahawks: +250

Denver Broncos: +300

New York Giants: +350

Minnesota Vikings: +450

Indianapolis Colts: +500

Green Bay Packers: +1200

Cincinnati Bengals: +1500

New England Patriots: +2000

The field: +4000

Green Bay has the sixth-shortest odds; staying in Indianapolis is fifth.

“You know that day always comes,” Taylor told reporters in Indianapolis last week. “For many players, whether you like it or not, the day may come. You may get lucky enough to stay somewhere forever, but you understand the business side of it.”

He added “I'm always proud to wear the horseshoe, proud to be here.”

The Bad News for Packers

The Packers are near the top of the board for the odds. However, after the Colts sent All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers, three NFC teams have shorter odds than Green Bay.

Seattle, which failed to replace Kenneth Walker, are the betting favorites. The Giants, looking for a stud runner to help offset the loss of Jaxson Dart, and the Vikings, who are looking for a premier playmaker to help their defense, all have considerably shorter odds.

The Colts are looking for more than a second-round pick for Taylor. They are under no obligation to trade him and are looking for an offer too good to refuse. The frame of reference is the 49ers giving up picks in the second through fifth rounds in the 2022 trade for running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Packers don’t have a first-round pick following last year’s trade of Micah Parsons. They do have a second-round pick, and they could end up with bonus third- and fourth-round picks after losing Malik Willis and Romeo Doubs in free agency last year.

“You think we’re rebuilding?” Taylor responded to a reporter on Thursday.

“I would say, we’re going out there trying to win. So, for me, being a competitor, and not only for myself but everyone in the locker room, no one goes out there to wave the white flag and surrender. We’re going out there to compete. We’re going out there to get a win. Every time you go on the field, you want to dominate and show that you’re the best.”

Latest on Josh Jacobs

The NFL allowed Jacobs to rejoin the Packers a couple weeks ago, and he started in games against the Lions and Panthers.

However, the NFL said it would look into allegations from three women stemming from Jacobs’ time with the Raiders.

Coach Matt LaFleur has had Jacobs’ back ever since he was arrested following a Memorial Day Weekend incident. Has anything changed?

“Like I said, I’m not going to get into that up here right now. We’ll just let the process play out,” LaFleur said.

Jacobs scored three touchdowns in his two games back in the lineup. While it hasn’t been reflected in team rushing success , he is by far the team’s best running back. The former team captain has had the support of the locker room throughout and was welcomed back to the lineup with open arms.

“Yeah, I would anticipate as we go through everything, him being a part of it,” LaFleur said.

Jacobs, who missed the first six games of the season, carried the ball 21 times for just 39 yards in the victory over Carolina.

“I'm sure that's definitely a process for him from that standpoint,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said on Monday. “We did a lot of work when he wasn't with the team just making sure he was still doing the right type of drills to try to keep him in tune to what he's going to face on a Sunday, like a lot of run simulation drills.

“But I do think he's still getting his footing, especially when it comes to contact and all that.”

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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The Packers' run game isn't just terrible. It's historically terrible. And nothing has helped. ⬇️https://t.co/IaIJH9Yxrt — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 2, 2026

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