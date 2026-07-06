PFF Says Packers’ Jordan Love Is Sixth-Best QB; What Do NFL Scouts Say?

In the NFL, quarterbacks make the world go round.

There’s a reason why teams do whatever they can to get a talented quarterback and then pay an outlandish amount of money to even decent ones. Without a good quarterback, a team basically has no chance of winning a championship.

The Packers have a good quarterback with Jordan Love. In the analytics world, they’ve got a really good quarterback. Maybe even a great one.

Pro Football Focus ranked the 32 starting quarterback . Love is sixth.

“Love took a big step forward in 2025, combining efficiency with consistency,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote. He led all qualified quarterbacks in EPA per dropback (0.222), while his 88.7 PFF passing grade and 2.97 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) both ranked among the league’s top three.”

Love is coming off a strong season by the traditional numbers, too, including finishing fifth in the league with a career-best 101.2 passer rating.

What was most encouraging is how Love crushed his career numbers in completion percentage (66.3; was 63.7 percent his first two seasons as the starter) and interception percentage (1.4 percent; was 2.2 percent his first two seasons as the starter) while remaining explosive (7.7 yards per attempt ranked seventh).

After not showing much measurable improvement from 2023 to 2024, Love needed to take a step forward in 2025. He took a big step.

The question is whether Love belongs on the short list of the league’s top quarterbacks.

Two scouts like Love – just not as much as PFF.

“If there’s three tiers, bottom of first, top of second. Somewhere in there,” he said.

Another team’s top pro scout put him in about the same spot.

“Maybe in the top 10,” he said. “You’d take him over most guys, I don’t think there’s any question about that. We all know about his arm talent. He can make every throw. I thought his command of the offense took a big leap last year.

“You just can’t turn the ball over, and he was a lot better there. Past couple years, if you pressured him, he might throw you one.”

Where the scout has serious questions is Love’s ability to make the big throw in the big moment. It’s an interesting thought. Love last season led four game-winning drives. That tied for fifth behind Denver’s Bo Nix (seven), Chicago’s Caleb Williams and Carolina’s Bryce Young (six apiece), and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (five).

So that was good. Williams, of course, led an incredible comeback against the Packers in the playoffs. Love faltered in the second half of that game, part of the team’s collective meltdown. However, the outcome of the game might have been different had Jayden Reed not dropped a pass at Chicago’s 25-yard line on the final drive.

“If it’s (Patrick) Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak (Prescott) or Caleb (Williams) and they’ve got the ball and we’re up by four with 2 minutes to go, we’re f***ed. I don’t know that I’d feel the same if it was Jordan,” the scout said.

PFF just released its Quarterback Annual . The 17th and final segment in it is called “Clutch Moments.”

Generally, Love was good in those moments. Of 43 graded quarterbacks, Love finished in the top 10 in grade, percentage of positively and negatively graded plays, and big-time throw percentage. However, he was only 24th in accurate-throw percentage and yards per attempt.

Ultimately, in those moments that win or lose games, almost nothing matters more than putting the ball on the money and gaining yards.

“I think it was disappointing how we finished all those games toward the end of the season,” Love said during OTAs. “When you get a close game like some of the ones we had, you’ve got to find ways to finish and win those games and set yourself up going into the playoffs. Especially the Bears game, the last playoff game, we didn’t do that, so we’ve got to do a much better job finishing.”

Finally, while Love cut back on the bad turnovers when pressured, he was shockingly one of the worst under-pressure quarterbacks in the league by PFF’s deep-dive numbers.

Last season, 41 quarterbacks played at least 60 under-pressure dropbacks. It was a night-and-day difference between playing from a clean pocket and a broken pocket.

Passer rating: 128.8 in clean pocket (first); 46.7 under pressure (39th).

Completion percentage: 79.6 in clean pocket (first); 41.6 under pressure (36th).

Yards per attempt: 9.2 in clean pocket (second); 5.0 under pressure (38th).

Turnover-worthy play percentage: 1.3 in clean pocket (fifth); 4.8 under pressure (29th).

Touchdowns to interceptions: 23 to 2 in clean pocket (second); 0 to 4 under pressure (last).

Love in 2024 when under pressure had a 74.9 passer rating, completed 47.8 percent of his passes, and threw seven touchdowns against five interceptions. So, by the numbers, it was a significant regression, which is noteworthy considering how Love played through a couple lower-body injuries in 2024.

It almost defies explanation that Love – with a growing amount of experience, above-average athleticism and elite arm talent – was under pressure on 192 dropbacks and didn’t throw a single touchdown pass.

“Really? Not one?” one of the scouts said.

Love is deemed the best quarterback in the NFC North. Among the 32 starters, the Bears’ Williams is 13th, efficient Lions veteran Jared Goff is 16th and new Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is 21st.

Aaron Rodgers is 22nd.

“The cover athlete for Madden NFL 27 is still a bit of a gunslinger, as his negatively graded throw rate ranked 38th at the position,” the authors wrote of Williams. “Even so, Williams is trending in the right direction and appears well on his way to living up to the immense expectations that came with being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

With the 250th birthday of the best country in the world, I was thinking ...



Who are the 250 best players in the history of the Packers?



Here's my list. It's not a ranking (that would be absurd) but it was a fun project (and a very long read). ⬇️https://t.co/SbIt0nkTr8 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 5, 2026

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