Potential Replacements for Brandon McManus, Including Two Tryout Kickers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With “major concern” about Brandon McManus’ injured quad, the Green Bay Packers might need a new kicker for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are 10 options, including two veterans who tried out on Thursday.
Mark McNamee
The Packers could look for an experienced option. Or they could go in-house with Mark McNamee, the rookie from Ireland who is the team’s International Player Pathway participant on the practice squad.
Having never played in an American football game until arriving in Green Bay the night before the first preseason game, he made 1-of-2 field goals and 2-of-3 point-after attempts in the preseason.
“It’s an incredible resource to have,” he said of learning from McManus. “When I heard I was coming to a locker room with him in it, I was just beside myself laughing. I couldn’t actually believe it, how lucky I am. Probably ask a million questions, and same with the other two specialists. Dan (Whelan) and Matt (Orzech) have been fantastic, so I’m really, really lucky to be here.”
Lucas Havrisik
Lucas Havrisik made 15-of-20 field goals (75.0 percent) and 19-of-22 extra points (86.4 percent) for the Rams in 2023. That’s his only game experience; in 2024, he spent part of training camp with the Browns and had a two-week stint on the Bills’ practice squad.
He spent 2025 with the Dallas Renegades of the UFL and had an excellent season, going 22-of-25 on field goals with a long of 54.
Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo would have to be signed off the Giants’ practice squad, so probably would be in play only if McManus’ injury might keep him out for multiple weeks.
The 31-year-old from Seoul, South Korea, kicked for the first time with the Chargers in 2017. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 with the Falcons, for whom he kicked from 2019 through the first game of this season. For his career, he’s made 85.8 percent of his field-goal attempts but was 73.5 percent in 14 games last season and 2-of-3 in his one game this season.
Zane Gonzalez
Zane Gonzalez was a seventh-round pick by the Browns in 2017. After not kicking for a team in 2022 and 2023, he was 5-of-7 on field goals (71.4 percent) and 19-of-19 on extra points in six games last year for the Commanders. The Commanders re-signed him in March but released him at the end of April.
In 69 career games, the 30-year-old is 80.0 percent on field goals, including 11-of-19 from 50-plus yards.
Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2013 with career accuracy of 84.0 percent on field goals. With the Browns in 2023, he was 33-of-36 (91.7 percent) on field goals but slumped to 18-of-27 (66.7 percent) in 2024. He was 12-of-16 from 50-plus yards during his two years with the team. They released him at the end of training camp.
Hopkins, who turned 35 last week, needs 15 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
Rodrigo Blankenship
Rodrigo Blankenship made 32-of-37 field goals (86.5 percent) in 16 games as a rookie with the Colts in 2020. He kicked in a total of eight games in 2021 and 2022 but hasn’t kicked in a regular-season game since. This year, he was all-UFL after making 21-of-22 field goals, including 5-of-6 from 50-plus yards, for St. Louis.
At Georgia from 2016 through 2019, he was a perfect 200-of-200 on extra points.
Austin Seibert
Austin Seibert was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2019. Last year, he played in nine games for the Commanders and was 27-of-30 on field goals (90.0 percent) and 22-of-24 on extra points (91.7 percent). He was NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making seven field goals in a win against the Giants but finished the year on injured reserve.
In 40 career games with five teams, he’s made 83.7 percent of his field-goal attempts with a long of 55.
Greg Zuerlein
A sixth-round pick in 2012, Greg Zuerlein was a first-team All-Pro with the Rams in 2017 and ranks 36th in NFL history with 1,409 career points.
The 37-year-old was a woeful 9-of-15 (60.0 percent) on field goals last season, but that came on the heels of going 35-of-38 (92.1 percent) in 2023, his third season with 90-plus percent marksmanship.
In 192 career games in 13 seasons, he has converted 82.2 percent of his field goals.
A few kickers with Packers ties are available.
Anders Carlson
In 2023, the Packers elected not to re-sign franchise scoring leader Mason Crosby and instead drafted Anders Carlson in the sixth round. As a rookie, he made 27-of-33 field-goal attempts and 34-of-39 extra points for a league-worst 11 misses. He wasn’t much better in training camp in 2024 and was released.
Last season, he was 5-of-5 on field goals in two games with the 49ers and 8-of-10 in five games with the Jets, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 50-plus yards. The Jets released him in June. He was not in a training camp this year.
Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph competed with Anders Carlson in training camp in 2024 but didn’t win the job, either. He wound up kicking in a total of eight games for the Giants, Commanders and Jets, going a combined 16-of-20 on field goals (80.0 percent) and 11-of-11 on extra points.
In 2025, he spent a couple weeks of training camp with the 49ers. He and Lucas Havrisik tried out on Thursday, just in case McManus can’t play.
With the Vikings in 2022, he made 26-of-33 field goals, including a 61-yarder, to help the team secure several one-score wins. In 75 career games, Joseph has made 82.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.
Brayden Narveson
At the end of camp in 2024, the Packers claimed Brayden Narveson off waivers from the Titans following an impressive training camp. He lasted only six games in Green Bay after going 12-of-17 on field goals. He rejoined the Titans later in the season and missed his only attempt.
This year, he spent a few days in the CFL but didn’t kick in a game.