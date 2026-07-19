Seven Packers Sleepers Who Could Break Through Smoke to Earn Roster Spot

By the time Green Bay Packers training camp begins in 10 days, maybe the wildfire smoke that has left the city in a fog will have cleared.

Speaking of fog, there are some foggy position groups on the roster following free agency, the draft and the offseason practices. These seven sleepers could make plenty of noise and, when the smoke clears, earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

RB Damien Martinez

In a perfect world, the Packers have a clear-cut top three in the backfield with Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd.

Of course, Lloyd has limped through the most imperfect start to his career, with a long list of injuries (and re-injuries) limiting him to one game in two seasons. Hopes are up for the “Yeet Cannon” entering training camp but he’ll have to stay healthy to earn a role.

If not, watch out for Damien Martinez. He was a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2025 after being one of the better run-after-contact backs in the draft class. The Packers like big backs, and Martinez fits the mold at 5-foot-11 5/8 and 217 pounds. He used that power to average at least 6.1 yards per carry in all three seasons at Oregon State and Miami.

“That was a guy I really liked when he came out as a rookie,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “He’s a guy that I got late, watched his tape, so when we were able to get him, and now we’re able to see just some of the things I saw on tape, just how explosive he is off of his cuts.”

WR Will Sheppard

Green Bay Packers receiver Will Sheppard makes a touchdown reception during the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s a lot of uncertainty after Green Bay’s new top three of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed. Savion Williams, a third-round pick last year, is practically a lock to earn a roster spot, and Bo Melton and Skyy Moore are the favorites for the final two spots because of what they bring on special teams.

However, Melton and Moore are going to have to earn their way. Melton was drafted in 2022 and has 28 receptions on his resume. Moore was an excellent returner for the 49ers last season but has only five catches in 24 games the past two seasons.

While Isaiah Neyor and J. Michael Sturdivant will get the hype because of their elite size-speed numbers, don’t sleep on Will Sheppard. He had four productive seasons in college and was a reliable blocker – something the Packers could use without Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

Between Neyor, Sturdivant and Sheppard, Sheppard was the more productive player during the offseason.

TE Messiah Swinson

The Packers need a dirty-work tight end to replace John FitzPatrick. Messiah Swinson will be getting his third chance to be that guy, having been released at the end of training camp in 2024 and 2025.

At 6-foot-7 and 259 pounds, he has the size to do the job. And now, while he hasn’t played in a game, he has experience of doing it against NFL players for two seasons at practice.

“He’s been here, then he’s been out and back here,” position coach John Dunn said. “It’s cool to see things from his perspective because he’s seen maybe other ways of doing it. He’s another guy that just works his tail off. He’s gotten a lot better. Just understanding the game, understanding football, again understanding technique.”

G Dillon Wade

Dillon Wade was one of the 10 undrafted sleepers worth watching, according to NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo .

The Packers, of course, “love versatility and experience on the offensive line. Former Auburn blocker Dillon Wade checked a lot of boxes in undrafted free agency for GM Brian Gutekunst,” Melo wrote.

The Packers obviously like him, giving him $215,000 guaranteed after his 3,176 snaps in five seasons of college ball included 2,011 at left tackle and 997 at left guard. The Packers locked him in at left guard for the offseason program, but he made sure to work center before the draft to increase his versatility.

“I’m a very durable player first and foremost,” he told Melo . “I played every snap for four consecutive seasons. I’m just extremely dependable and trustworthy. You can put me on the field knowing I’m going to get the job done.”

Edge Arron Mosby

New York Giants kick returner Deonte Banks (2) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive end Arron Mosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s strength in numbers, the Packers are one powerful bunch on the edge, even with Micah Parsons set to miss the start of the season.

Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell probably will start, and Brenton Cox, Collin Oliver and Dani Dennis-Sutton will jockey for playing time.

Lost in the shuffle is Arron Mosby.

Mosby signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and joined the Packers during training camp in 2023. In 2024 and 2025, he played in a total of 28 games. Most of his playing time has come on special teams (465 snaps on special teams vs. 167 on defense), where he played with excellent physicality last year. He’d be an immediate asset for new special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

Moreover, Mosby was a high school receiver and cornerback. At Fresno State, he went from a slot/safety to linebacker to defensive end. That’s an intriguing skill-set for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme, which asks his edge players to drop into coverage periodically.

CB Domani Jackson

Green Bay’s six-man draft class could have some instant-impact players. Second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse figures to compete for a starting job at some point during training camp. Third-round defensive tackle Chris McClellan probably will start at nose tackle.

Moving into Day 3, fourth-round edge player Dani Dennis-Sutton will compete for snaps, especially during Micah Parsons’ absence. Fifth-round offensive lineman Jager Burton is “definitely going to be in the mix to compete for playing time this year,” in the words of coach Matt LaFleur. And sixth-round kicker Trey Smack will be given every opportunity to win the job.

The other draft pick was sixth-round cornerback Domani Jackson. He sat out the offseason practices due to an undisclosed injury. Jackson was gone – and, in a sense, forgotten.

He’s going to have an uphill climb to carve out an immediate role, but he’s got talent (as a five-star recruit), size and speed (6-foot 5/8 with a 4.41 in the 40) and mental toughness (having been benched but reclaimed his starting job).

“He’s got size, he’s got length, he’s got some ball production,” position coach Daniel Bullocks said. “The thing about him, he’s got a lot of experience playing the corner position, playing at Alabama, playing at USC. He can play off, he can play press, he can tackle. He’s got the play style we’re looking for at the corner position.”

S Mark Perry

This will be Perry’s third NFL training camp. He has not played in a game but has plenty of talent.

We talked to him about the opportunity:

Mark Perry was an undrafted free agent in 2024. Entering Packers training camp, he has yet to play in a game.



“I feel like this time around it just feels a little different.”



Here's more on the player who could be the biggest surprise on the 53. ⬇️https://t.co/Q2Gg1lFSQP — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 8, 2026

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