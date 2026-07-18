Three Concerning Questions for Packers at Safety, Despite Strength of Position

If the Green Bay Packers don’t have the best tandem of safeties in the NFL, it’s pretty close. Xavier McKinney was a first-team All-Pro in 2024 and a second-team All-Pro in 2025. Evan Williams was All-Rookie in 2024 and significantly better in 2025.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some question marks, though, heading into the start of training camp.

1. Can Xavier McKinney Catch?

OK, that question is a bit hyperbolic. Of course McKinney can catch. He is an all-around elite player. On the heels of signing a four-year, $67 million contract in free agency, McKinney ranked second in the NFL with eight interceptions in 2024

Last year, he only had two. He had a lot fewer opportunities to make big plays, with quarterbacks generally steering clear of No. 29. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted once every 22.0 snaps in the passing game, the second-lowest rate in the league among safeties. However, he also dropped a league-high four potential interceptions, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Otherwise, McKinney had another brilliant season. SIS charged him with allowing just nine completions, down from 18 in 2024. He’s a superb tackler, too, ranking third in missed-tackle percentage, according to PFF.

McKinney’s average salary, by the way, is $16.75 million. That ranks seventh at the position. But he’s practically a bargain compared to Derwin James, Kyle Hamilton, Kerby Joseph and Antoine Winfield, who are north of $21 million per season.

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney catches a pass during training camp last year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. What’s Next Step for Evan Williams?

Evan Williams was voted to the All-Rookie team in 2024. Would he take a Year 2 jump or would there be a sophomore slump?

In 2024, Williams played in 13 games with six starts. He had 49 tackles (one for a loss), one interception and three passes defensed. In 2025, Williams played in 16 games with 15 starts. Playing almost twice as many snaps, he had 100 tackles (four for losses), three interceptions and five passes defensed. Williams tackled slightly better (14.3 percent missed tackles in 2024 to 12.5 percent in 2025).

Williams is only 24 so there’s room for continued improvement.

“He’s been able to grow as a player and mature as a player, as y’all have seen, which has been huge for him,” McKinney said. “I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league.”

This offseason, he focused on getting stronger to fit in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.

“Just want to be as efficient with my body as I can,” he said. “Just had some time off and figured I want to do exactly what I want with my body, I want to be as lean as I can, so I got the power to do what I want come season time. Wasn’t really anything that was hindering me, per se, but I just made an individual decision to lean out a little bit, and I’m going to be a little bit in the box this year, so I got to get ready for some of these pulling guards and stuff.”

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) makes interception during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Where Is the Depth?

Depth is a potential problem. The Packers, of course, also have Javon Bullard, but he’s mostly a full-time player in the slot.

If Williams, for instance, was sidelined by an injury, the Packers probably would roll with McKinney and Bullard as the safeties in the base defense. In the nickel package – which will be used close to two-thirds of the time – Bullard probably would move back into the slot. That leaves a lot of snaps at safety.

Last year’s top backup, Zayne Anderson, signed with Jeff Hafley’s Dolphins in free agency. He had one interception and two pass breakups while starting two games in 2024. He was a solid player. Next-man-up duties probably will fall on Kitan Oladapo, a former fifth-round pick. Most of his 138 career snaps on defense came in the Week 18 games the last two seasons.

Three undrafted free agents round out the depth chart and will battle Oladapo for potential snaps. Mark Perry entered the NFL in 2024, so was part of the same draft class as Bullard, Williams and Oladapo. He’s got excellent physical tools but hasn’t played in a game.

“I feel like this time around, it just feels a little different,” Perry told Packers On SI .

The other “veteran” option is Johnathan Baldwin, who went undrafted last year and made his debut in the finale at Minnesota. His skill-set is more like Bullard in that he spent almost the entire offseason as the No. 2 in the slot.

The final option is Murvin Kenion III, an undrafted rookie who i ntercepted five passes during his senior season.

“Obviously, you want to see guys compete every day, and the biggest thing that’s going to show up in camp that you can’t see right now is tackling,” defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks said before OTAs.

“That’s the thing you’re going to see in the preseason when the pads come on, you’re going to strike that ball-carrier and run through him. That’s the biggest thing. But I want to see guys come in every day, compete every day, do their job, and have fun at the same time and get better each day.”

Three Questions Series

If you missed any of the stories from this series, here are three questions on offense about the receivers , offensive line , tight ends , running backs and quarterbacks . And on defense, it’s the cornerbacks , linebackers , defensive tackles and edge defenders .

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER