Week 8 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: After Big Rise, How Far Did Packers Fall?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost 20-17 in Motown on Sunday, but they weren’t driven off a cliff in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

First, what are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one turbocharged power ranking.

With a three-game winning streak, the Packers rose from 24th to 12th in our rankings . After the three-point loss to Detroit, they fell back three spots to 15th.

Here is a closer look, with more information and full rankings available by clicking on the links.

Sports Illustrated: 10th

The Packers slipped six spots in Conor Orr’s rankings .

“I’m not sure why – maybe it’s because Jordan Love had a two-week stretch where he played like the Madden quarterback of our dreams – but I am more interested in Green Bay at the trade deadline than any other team in football. I’m still not letting go of Super Bowl aspirations for this team.”

CBS: 13th

Pete Prisco dropped the Packers only one spot in his rankings.

“Their winning streak came to an end against the Lions in what was a sloppy game. The injuries on the offensive line are a big concern.”

Pro Football Talk: 14th

Mike Florio dropped the Packers five spots and offered a word of warning. “They can’t let one loss become two on Thursday night.”

ESPN: 15th

The Packers are down four spots in ESPN’s rankings , which are voted on by their team beat writers.

This week’s theme is best offseason addition. Rob Demovsky selected defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who has kept the defense going without Micah Parsons on the strength of takeaways.

“They lead the NFL in forced turnovers (13) and interceptions (nine). They've already topped their interception total from all of last season (seven) and nearly matched their takeaway total (14). Two years ago, the Packers had the fourth-most takeaways with 31, including 17 interceptions. … Gannon has also used disguises and blitzes to manufacture pressure without injured edge rusher Micah Parsons.”

NFL.com: 15th

Nick Shook kept the Packers at No. 15 after they lost due in part to Trey Smack’s two missed kicks.

“I can’t dock the Packers for losing a close divisional game on the road, but I can suggest they start exploring other kicking options. … Looking ahead, I am curious to see how much of a difference Josh Jacobs can make for Green Bay’s largely inept running game.”

Yahoo: 15th

The Packers were dinged only one spot in Frank Schwab’s rankings. He focused on the officiating – including Xavier McKinney’s reaction. But:

“Officiating or not, the Packers made key errors. Josh Jacobs was good in his return, but he dropped a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Trey Smack missed two short field goals, one that was partially blocked right after Jacobs' drop. Matt LaFleur passed on a field goal to go for it on fourth-and-4 in the first half. Green Bay put up only 17 points on a bad Lions defense. And the officiating didn't help, either.”

The Athletic: 16th

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff dropped the Packers three spots in their rankings.

This week’s theme is something spooky, and they chose Green Bay’s NFL-worst rushing attack.

“Josh Jacobs returned to the lineup in a move that should have helped lift the league’s worst rushing attack (based on EPA per attempt). Instead, he managed just 36 yards on 11 carries. Jacobs was better in the passing game (five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown), but it’s tough to run an offense without a respectable rushing attack.”

Fox Sports: 18th

Instead of inching up close to the top 10 , Ralph Vacchiano backed the Packers up four spots in his rankings.

“The Packers were a couple of missed kicks away from beating the Lions … but they just couldn’t make the big stop or the big offensive play when it mattered most. QB Jordan Love is still playing well, and he’s got RB Josh Jacobs back now to boost their rushing attack. And their defense is playing sneaky good too. So, the Pack has it all … except that they’re 4-3 and that puts them in last place in their tough division. So, they remain in the middle of the pack for now.”

This Week’s Opponent: Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are 19th in the Consensus, with individual rankings ranging from 16th to 22nd. They plunged from 18th to 13th in Frank Schwab’s rankings at Yahoo.

“Every team is allowed a mulligan or two over a long season, but what happened Sunday was atrocious from the Panthers,” he wrote. “They trailed 43-6 at home to a Buccaneers team that had just one win beforehand. Carolina turned it over four times. It even had an extra point blocked and returned for 2 points. Bryce Young had by far his worst game of the season.”

Schwab pointed to Carolina’s horrendous run defense. Well, can the Packers take advantage?

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings, but they do provide one more perspective on the state of the league. In Packers-related odds at FanDuel Sportsbook :

The Packers, who were +2000 to win the Super Bowl before Week 1, plunged to as low as +6000. They rebounded to +3000 with their three consecutive wins, but fell back to +3500 after losing to Detroit. While the odds changed since last week, they remain 15th on the board.

Among NFC North teams, the Bears are +1400, the Lions are +1700 and the Vikings +1800.

Green Bay opened the season ranked seventh in the NFC playoff odds at -112, fell to as low as 12th at +250 after the win at Tampa Bay, rebounded back to -118 with their winning streak but fell to +126 after losing to Detroit. That is eighth on the board and last among the NFC North teams (Minnesota is -520, Detroit is -270 and Chicago is -255).

Quarterback Jordan Love is rising fast in the MVP race. He opened at +2200 but bottomed out at +10000. He rose to +3300 after their three-game winning streak and moved to +2500 after the Detroit game. That’s tied with Jared Goff for eighth on the board. Buffalo’s Josh Allen (+150) is the heavy favorite.

The Packers are last in the NFC North standings and far back in the back in the division odds at DraftKings. Minnesota is -105, followed by Detroit at +300, Chicago at +315 and Green Bay at +1125.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

1, Buffalo Bills (12 points; four first place); 2, Minnesota Vikings (19 points; two first place); 3, San Francisco 49ers (24 points; two first place); 4, Kansas City Chiefs (36 points); 5, Seattle Seahawks (46 points); 6, Chicago Bears (53 points); 7, Jacksonville Jaguars (55 points); 8, Denver Broncos (63 points);

9, Cincinnati Bengals (65 points); 10, Detroit Lions (81 points); 11, New England Patriots (86 points); 12, Pittsburgh Steelers (106 points); 13, Cleveland Browns (108 points); 14, Baltimore Ravens (112 points); 15, Green Bay Packers (116 points);

16, Los Angeles Rams (118 points); 17, New York Giants (136 points); 18, Atlanta Falcons (144 points); 19, Carolina Panthers (152 points); 20, Dallas Cowboys (162 points); 21, Houston Texans (168 points); 22, Las Vegas Raiders (176 points); 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (177 points);

24, Philadelphia Eagles (197 points); 25, New Orleans Saints (203 points); 26, Arizona Cardinals (216 points); 27, Washington Commanders (217 points); 28, Indianapolis Colts (218 points); 29, New York Jets (232 points); 30, Miami Dolphins (233 points); 31, Tennessee Titans (237 points); 232, Los Angeles Chargers (256 points; unanimously last).

Playoffs?!? (in Jim Mora voice)



Here are the latest standings and probabilities for the Packers.https://t.co/Iwd2GQrfmU — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 27, 2026

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