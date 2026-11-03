Week 9 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers Have ‘Chance to Soar’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night but didn’t soar in our Week 9 Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

The Packers did move up from 15th to 13th in this week’s Consensus Power Rankings, which take eight of the best national power rankings and turn them into one better-than-the-best power ranking. Being the No. 1 team gets one point, the No. 2 team gets two points and so on.

With Micah Parsons set to return to practice this week, the Packers could be soaring soon. More on that as we dive into each of the individual rankings below.

Sports Illustrated: 8th

The Packers moved up two spots in the rankings from Conor Orr, who offered a note on Green Bay , Josh Jacobs and NFL teams “backsliding on morality.”

CBS: 12th

The Packers moved up one place in Pete Prisco’s rankings, one spot behind this week’s opponent, the Patriots.

“With Jordan Love and a much-improved defense, they have a chance to really soar when Micah Parsons gets back. He's practicing this week. Do they make a deal for a back?”

NFL.com: 13th

The Packers climbed two spots in Nick Shook’s rankings, with Jonathan Gannon’s defense “becoming a monster” after handling the potent Panthers on Thursday.

“Matthew Golden is quickly becoming a legitimate difference-making receiver for an offense that still can’t run the ball consistently,” he wrote, “fortunately, the latter detail hasn’t prevented the Packers from stacking wins. They feel like they’re a level or two from becoming their best version, but Micah Parsons’ anticipated return might help in that department.”

The Athletic: 14th

The Packers are up two spots in the rankings selected by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff. This week’s theme is reality check, and they honed in on the simple one.

“Jordan Love and the defense have been great, but Josh Jacobs’ return has not fixed the run game, and it’s going to be a problem moving forward. Jacobs averaged 1.9 yards per carry on 21 carries against Carolina, and Green Bay is 31st in the league in rushing success rate (31.5 percent).”

ESPN: 14th

The Packers inched up one spot in the rankings selected by the team beat writers. This week’s theme, with the trade deadline approaching, is the best trade acquisition of all-time. Rob Demovsky picked the trade that sent cornerback Mike McKenzie to the Saints for a second-round pick used on Nick Collins.

Demovsky also provided a history lesson: “When it comes to in-season trades, the Packers might be known for one of the worst ones of all time: giving up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a third-rounder to get quarterback John Hadl from the Rams in 1974.”

Yahoo: 14th

The Packers are up one spot in Frank Schwab’s rankings. With the trade deadline approaching, he said running back is the biggest need.

“The Packers are one of a few teams in need of a running back and it's a different situation than the rest. If Josh Jacobs was a sure thing the rest of the season, the Packers might concentrate on more offensive line help or simply hold tight, knowing Micah Parsons is on the way soon.”

Pro Football Talk: 14th

The Packers held steady in Mike Florio’s rankings. The running game “remains a liability,” he said.

Fox Sports: 15th

The Packers remained at No. 15 in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings. They’d be in a much better spot in the NFC North if they could run the ball “even a little,” he said.

“The Packers really can’t run the ball, and that’s going to be a problem for them, unless they ditch RB Josh Jacobs (as they should) and trade for Jonathan Taylor. But they showed in their Week 8 win over the Panthers that all the other elements are in place. QB Jordan Love is playing at an elite level. He has strong receivers. The defense is playing well, and they’re about to get pass-rusher Micah Parsons back. And Matt LaFleur is a pretty good coach.”

This Week’s Opponent: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Packers on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots are 11th in the Consensus, with their individual rankings ranging from 10th to 14th.

The Patriots are No. 10 at Fox, with Vacchiano noting the Patriots got off to an “ugly start” before beating the Dolphins. Their injury report this week will be critical.

“They were playing without their top two receivers and one of their two best running backs, so it probably was never going to be easy,” he wrote. “With the Packers and the Lions coming up before the bye week, they better get healthy soon. It would really help if they could get No. 1 WR A.J. Brown back since they’ll need a lot more out of Drake Maye and the passing game to beat either of their next two opponents.”

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t used in our rankings, but they do provide an additional perspective on the state of the league. In Packers-related odds at FanDuel Sportsbook :

The Packers, who were +2000 to win the Super Bowl before Week 1, plunged to as low as +6000 following their slow start to the season. They rebounded to +3000 during their winning streak, fell to +3500 after losing to Detroit but are back to +2700 after beating Carolina. That is 13th on the board.

Among NFC North teams, the Bears made a big move from +1400 to +800. The Lions are +1600 and the Vikings are just ahead of the Packers at +2500 after their first loss.

Green Bay opened the season ranked seventh in the NFC playoff odds at -112 but fell to as low as 12th at +250 after the win at Tampa Bay. Now, they’re back to -110. That’s seventh in the NFC though still last in the division. It was a big shakeup this week, with the Bears at -800, the Lions at -350 and the Vikings at -310. Last week, Minnesota was -520, Detroit was -270, Chicago was -255 and Green Bay was +126.

Quarterback Jordan Love’s rapid rise in the MVP race hit a snag. Love, who opened at +2200 but crashed at +10000, rebounded to +2500 following a winning streak and a narrow loss to Detroit. Now, he’s +4000. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is the favorite at +160, followed by Brock Purdy at +430 and Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams at +600.

The Packers are last in the NFC North standings and remain well off the pace in the division odds at DraftKings. Minnesota is +164, followed by Chicago at +184 and Detroit at +280. After that tightly grouped pack, the Packers are +920. That’s an improvement over +1125 last week.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

1, Buffalo Bills (9 points; first place in seven); 2, San Francisco 49ers (20 points; first place in one); T-3, Chicago Bears (31 points); T-3, Jacksonville Jaguars (31 points); 5, Denver Broncos (40 points); 6, Minnesota Vikings (57 points); 7, Kansas City Chiefs (59 points); 8, Detroit Lions (63 points);

9, Cincinnati Bengals (70 points); 10, Seattle Seahawks (74 points); 11, New England Patriots (89 points); 12, Pittsburgh Steelers (94 points); 13, Green Bay Packers (104 points); 14, Los Angeles Rams (106 points); 15, New York Giants (121 points); 16, Cleveland Browns (126 points);

17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (144 points); 18, Las Vegas Raiders (148 points); 19, Carolina Panthers (156 points); 20, Baltimore Ravens (162 points); 21, Atlanta Falcons (163 points); 22, Houston Texans (174 points); 23, Arizona Cardinals (177 points); 24, Dallas Cowboys (186 points);

25, Washington Commanders (197 points); 26, New Orleans Saints (200 points); 27, Philadelphia Eagles (223 points); T-28 Miami Dolphins (231 points); T-28 New York Jets (231 points); T-28, Tennessee Titans (231 points); 31, Indianapolis Colts (238 points); 32, Los Angeles Chargers (254 points).

It was a good week in the playoff race for the Packers.https://t.co/9sjnRQo7MJ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 3, 2026

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