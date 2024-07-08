Jacobs Makes Top 10 of ESPN’s Coaches-Scouts Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For Part 1 of a daily series, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler asked coaches, scouts and executives to rank the Top 10 running backs in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs was No. 7.
“Just a good all-around back,” a coach on offense told Fowler. “Can run inside or outside zone. Breaks a lot of tackles at the point of contact. Rarely tackled by one guy. Not the fastest or biggest or strongest but just knows how to run the football and [be] very productive. And he's very durable. Can get you a lot of carries and really punish you in the fourth quarter.”
Jacobs was No. 3 last year. His highest ranking this year was No. 2.
The Packers signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency. His $12 million average ranks fifth among running backs; the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, who is No. 1 at $19 million per season, also is No. 1 in Fowler’s rankings.
However, Jacobs’ contract is more of a year-to-year proposition. If the Packers choose to move on after this season, they can bypass a $5.93 million roster bonus and actually save $1.95 million against the salary cap.
Of course, nobody involved wants this to be a one-year deal. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 total yards in 2022. While he probably won’t hit those lofty marks in a Jordan Love-centric offense, the Packers would love it if Jacobs can run with the same sort of efficiency.
In 2022, 40 running backs had at least 100 rushing attempts. It wasn’t just that his 79 broken tackles were No. 1 in the NFL by 23, according to Sports Info Solutions, it’s that he ranked No. 1 by forcing a missed tackle on 23.2 percent of his carries. He also was sixth in yards after contact per attempt.
If Jacobs returns to form, he’ll get a chance to accomplish his top goal.
“Being able to leave a legacy is something that I think about now, being older,” he said during OTAs. “Playing playoff football and obviously trying to get a ring is the only thing that’s really on my mind.”
When he signed with the Packers, Jacobs was reunited with former Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs. Nixon’s message was “Super Bowl or bust.” That was exciting to hear for Jacobs, who played in only one playoff game in five seasons for the Raiders.
“You’ve got a lot of hungry players out there right now on both sides of the field. Young guys that are talented and trying to make that next step in the league for themselves,” Jacobs told Packer Central following a fire safety event last week.
“And as a team, trying to make that next step, obviously, to Super Bowl. So, for me coming in, it’s already a unique situation. It’s fun to be here because you know you’re going to win, one, and, two, you’re with a lot of hungry guys. Just to be able to come in and try to help the guys out in any way that I can and put my touch on things when I can.”
Jacobs is No. 1 among NFC North running backs in Fowler’s rankings.
The man he is replacing in Green Bay, Aaron Jones, was an honorable mention. As one defensive coach rightly noted, “Green Bay’s offense was completely different when he was healthy.”
