Packers-Eagles Wild-Card Injury Report: Cavalry Returns?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Quarterback Jordan Love went out for the start of practice on Wednesday, and the Green Bay Packers could get a lift from the return of some key players for Sunday’s NFC wild-card game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reporters only got to watch the team go through its pre-practice warmup routine.
Love suffered an injured right elbow during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. After the game, he complained of numbness on the outside of his hand and his pinkie but was confident he’d be ready to face the Eagles.
Receiver Romeo Doubs, who was inactive due to illness, was back at practice.
Defensively is where the Packers could be much better than they were against Chicago.
Linebacker Quay Walker: Walker missed the last three games after suffering an ankle injury during the first half at Seattle. This was his first practice since the injury.
Even with the time on the sideline, he led the team with 102 tackles and was tied for second with nine tackles for losses.
Safety Evan Williams: The rookie missed the last three games after injuring a quad during the final practice before the game against the Saints. This was his first practice since the injury.
The fourth-round pick started six games. In his seven games with 30-plus defensive snaps, the Packers went 7-0. The Packers went 1-3 when he didn’t play, and he didn’t play on defense in the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia.
Defensive end Brenton Cox: The rising edge defender suffered a foot injury against the Vikings. He did not practice last week but was questionable on the final injury report.
Cox was inactive for each of the first nine games. Following the trade of Preston Smith, he played 20-plus snaps in each of the next seven games and recorded four sacks.
The only players who stayed inside the Don Hutson Center for the start of practice were defensive tackle TJ Slaton (unknown) and safety Zayne Anderson (concussion).
In Philadelphia, quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice. He missed the final two games of the regular season due to a concussion.
“He’ll be back out there today,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said before his team was scheduled to practice on Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll get you the injury report after practice, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Hurts has not played since the first quarter against the Commanders on Dec. 22.
Is there fear he could be rusty?
“I think our guys did an excellent process as far as you let the medical side take care of their business, and we do our side of it as far as anything we can do to help anticipate this,” Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said this week.
While cornerback Jaire Alexander and Christian Watson, two Week 1 starters who are out with knee injuries, will be out of the lineup on Sunday, all 22 of the Eagles’ starters from that game would be in the lineup on Sunday, assuming Hurts plays.
“It’s a balance that a lot of people contribute to,” Sirianni said. “Ultimately, I have to make the final decisions and what I think it best for the team on how we practice and all those different things, but we have to get a lot of contributions from the strength staff, the training staff, the doctors; couldn’t do that without them.
“Then you also talk to the players on how they’re feeling. Always being in constant communication with them. But, at the end of day, luck has something to do with it because there are some unlucky situations that happen where you lose guys, but you can’t say enough about how much the guys have put into taking care of their bodies … these guys have to go out and do it and they’ve taken a lot of pride in taking care of their bodies and taking care of themselves.”
This story will be updated with the release of the injury reports.
