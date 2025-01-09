Packers-Eagles Wild-Card Injury Report: Big Jordan Love Thursday Update
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For a second consecutive day, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love practiced on Thursday and is trending toward starting Sunday’s NFC wild-card playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Love suffered an injured elbow early in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He complained of numbness on the outside of his hand and pinkie after the game. On Wednesday, he said the numbness had subsided but he was still dealing with a sore right elbow.
During the brief portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to reporters, Love seemed to be throwing the ball with his typical zip, though none of the throws any of the quarterbacks were making were too far downfield.
On one, a pass in which Love dropped back and threw to a target about 10 yards past the line of scrimmage, he threw a wounded duck that landed short of its destination. It seemed worrisome at the time. However, moments later, backup Malik Willis, who suffered an injured right thumb in relief of Love on Sunday, threw a wobbling, fluttering pass nowhere near the receiver.
It was almost as if they were toying with reporters.
Officially, both players were full participation.
The only players on Green Bay’s active roster who did not practice were safety Zayne Anderson (concussion) and receiver Christian Watson (knee).
Anderson, who suffered a concussion while making a tackle on a kickoff at Minnesota in Week 17, rode a stationary bike in the back of the Hutson Center while Slaton was doing some light running. Watson suffered a torn ACL against Chicago on Sunday and could be placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
The players who were limited participation on Wednesday, including safety Javon Bullard, linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker, safety Evan Williams, defensive end Brenton Cox and quarterbacks Love and Willis practiced again. So did receiver Romeo Doubs, who was full participation on Wednesday after missing the Bears game due to illness.
Defensive tackle TJ Slaton (ankle) returned to practice after not working on Wednesday.
Walker and Williams have missed the last three games.
“They’re really good football players, so if they’re able to go, we’ll certainly have a plan for them,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice. “And they’ve been working all along in terms of just staying sharp mentally. They always do a great job of standing back behind the play and, you know, doing what they can.”
All eyes remain on the quarterbacks, though, with Love going just 7-of-12 against Chicago before the injury last week and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missing the last two games with a concussion sustained early in the Week 16 loss to the Commanders.
Hurts was limited participation on Wednesday and the assumption from the Packers is he’ll play.
Would Hurts’ long layoff impact the Eagles’ offense on Sunday?
“That’s why you practice,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “This is why you go through the process of practicing and all the things that you do at practice to get on the same page and do everything there. We feel like we practice at a very high intensity level. This is why you go out there and do those things.”
Would Love’s limited practice reps impact the Packers’ offense on Sunday?
“I feel like J-Love is a great quarterback,” receiver Bo Melton said. “Regardless, we have enough reps banked up. He’s going to go and, obviously, we have a connection with him. We’ll be all right.”
This story will be updated with the release of the injury reports.
For now, here are the reports from Wednesday.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
DNP: S Zayne Anderson (concussion), WR Christian Watson (knee).
Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (illness/knee), DE Brenton Cox (foot), OT Andre Dillard (concussion), DT TJ Slaton (ankle), LB Quay Walker (ankle), S Evan Williams (quad).
Full: WR Romeo Doubs (illness), QB Jordan Love (elbow), QB Malik Willis (thumb).
Eagles Wednesday Injury Report
DNP: G Trevor Keegan (illness).
Limited: WR A.J. Brown (knee/rest), QB Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger), QB Kenny Pickett (ribs), RB Will Shipley (ankle).
Full: TE Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen), TE Dallas Goedert (knee), DE Bryce Huff (wrist), DT Byron Young (hamstring).
