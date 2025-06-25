Packers Have Five of Top 25 Most Watchable Games for 2025 NFL Season
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a challenging schedule, the Green Bay Packers will be must-see TV this season.
Bookies.com analyzed every NFL game this season through its Watchability Index algorithm, which is based on projected win totals, Super Bowl odds, point spreads and other factors. The Packers have five of the top 25 games on the schedule. That’s tied for fourth-most.
Here’s the list:
No. 10: Eagles at Packers in Week 10.
No. 13: Lions at Packers in Week 1.
No. 21: Commanders at Packers in Week 2.
No. 24: Packers at Lions in Week 13.
No. 25: Ravens at Packers in Week 17.
The Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens and Bills dominate the list. Led by the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs, the top five games on the schedule involve those four teams playing one another.
However, it’s the Lions who lead the way with eight of the most watchable games of the season. The Eagles and Lions have seven, the Packers and Ravens have five, and the Bills and Commanders have four.
The Bookies.com Watchability Index is based on:
Win disparity: Projected win totals between opponents.
Super Bowl odds: Super Bowl odds at BetMGM, with the most points going to the team favored to win the Super Bowl (Chiefs). And the least points given the longest shot on the board (Panthers).
Point spread: Point spread for each game at DraftKings. A pick’em gets 20 points, a one-point spread equals 19 points, a two-point spread 18 points, and so on.
Bonus three points for: Games that will, one, be on national TV or a streaming service; two, have a major storyline, such as Aaron Rodgers facing the Packers or a potential playoff preview; and, three, the potential for extreme weather or an impactful crowd.
Green Bay’s home game against Carolina in Week 9 ranks 25th among the least watchable games of the season. With five games apiece, the Titans, Browns, Saints and Giants have the most least watchable games.
Through no algorithm at all, here’s our watchability rankings, from most watchable to least watchable.
WEEK 1 – Home: Detroit Lions (Sunday, Sept. 7. 3:25 p.m. CBS.)
To unseat the Lions in the NFC North, don’t the Packers have to beat them at home? Detroit has won three in a row at Lambeau.
WEEK 8 – Away: Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Oct. 26. 7:20 p.m. NBC).
Aaron Rodgers. Duh.
WEEK 10 – Home: Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, Nov. 10. 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC)
Rematch against the Super Bowl champions, obviously.
WEEK 13 – Away: Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. Noon. Fox.)
Could this be for NFC North bragging rights or will Dan Campbell continue his run against Matt LaFleur?
WEEK 18 – Away: Minnesota Vikings (Saturday or Sunday, Jan 3 or 4. Time TBA, TV TBA)
Few environments are better than a split Packers-Vikings crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.
WEEK 12 – Home: Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 23. Noon. Fox).
Minnesota has won two in a row at Lambeau.
WEEK 16 – Away: Chicago Bears (Saturday, Dec. 20. 3:30 or 7 p.m. Fox.)
You know the Bears want to win this game more than any on the schedule, because Soldier Field has been the Packers’ home away from home.
WEEK 14 – Home: Chicago Bears (Sunday, Dec. 7. Noon. Fox)
Caleb Williams is 1-0 at Lambeau, in case you didn’t know.
WEEK 2 – Home: Washington Commanders (Thursday, Sept. 11. 7:15 p.m. Prime Video)
Have the Commanders leap-frogged the Packers in the NFC?
WEEK 17 – Home: Baltimore Ravens (Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 27 or 28. Time TBA, TV TBA)
Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander at Lambeau Field.
WEEK 6 – Home: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 12. 3:25 p.m. CBS)
Joe Burrow at Lambeau Field.
WEEK 4 – Away: Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Sept. 28. 7:20 p.m. NBC)
The Packers always win at Dallas; will a new head coach change the equation?
WEEK 15 – Away: Denver Broncos (Sunday, Dec. 14. 3:25 p.m. CBS)
That this game is so far down the list shows the power of Green Bay’s schedule.
WEEK 7 – Away: Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, Oct. 19. 3:25 p.m. Fox)
The Packers routed the Cardinals last year but the rematch will be on the road. Then again, Packers fans probably will love to spend a mid-October day in Arizona.
WEEK 9 – Home: Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Nov. 2. Noon. Fox)
The final three games of last season should provide hope to the Panthers that Bryce Young can be their quarterback.
WEEK 11 – Away: New York Giants (Sunday, Nov. 16. Noon. Fox).
Will the number of interceptions by Xavier McKinney in this game match the number he’d like to get against his former team?
WEEK 3 – Away: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Sept. 21. Noon. Fox)
Dog Pound, indeed. This game is woof.
At DraftKings, the Packers are favored in 13 of 17 games. That includes the Week 1 showdown against the Lions, with Green Bay a 1.5-point favorite. The Packers are favorites in each of the first eight games until being home underdogs against the Eagles.