Packers-Titans Wednesday Injury Report: Jordan Love Limited
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was limited participation in his return to practice on Wednesday.
“He was limited,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice.
Did he participate in team drills?
“He was limited,” LaFleur said.
Was he limited during team drills?
“He was limited. Take that however you want,” LaFleur said.
Love didn’t add any further detail.
“I was limited in practice. I'll just keep it at that, but it was good to be back out there,” he said.
Love, practicing for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Philadelphia 12 days earlier, wore a brace to add some protection for the sprained left knee.
“It’s definitely feeling a lot better – a lot better from when the injury happened in Brazil,” he said. “So, the whole thing is, like we’ve said before, we’re just taking it day by day and see how it feels every day and come in here, keep doing treatment, going to rehab. I was out there today and just trying to take it day by day and just keep feeling it out, but it’s doing better.”
Love, who said “there’s a lot of boxes” to check before he can play, was one of 12 players on Green Bay’s initial injury report.
The Titans had just one player on their report due to an injury, running back Tyjae Spears.
Four players did not practice for the Packers: left guard Elgton Jenkins, receiver Jayden Reed, guard/tackle Jordan Morgan and cornerback Carrington Valentine. Reed was questionable last week but played against the Cotls with calf and shin injuries but is on this week’s report with just the shin.
Running back Josh Jacobs (back) was limited participation.
“I think he'll be fine. I'm not concerned about him,” LaFleur said. “He said he felt great after the game. That’s the life of a running back, I would say in this league, especially when you get 30-plus carries in a game.”
While LaFleur posted a long list, the early outlook is good for Sunday. The game against Indianapolis marked the second-hottest home game in franchise history. The forecast for Sunday in Nashville is calling for a high of 90.
Of note, four-fifths of the starting offensive line is on the report, with Jenkins not practicing and left tackle Rasheed Walker, right tackle Zach Tom and center limited participation. Morgan, who had been rotating with starting right guard Sean Rhyan, made it five linemen on the injury report.
“I definitely feel like there was some wear and tear” from the victory over the Colts, LaFleur said. “Obviously, when you look at the injury list, that represents that, as well, but those guys are not on the injury list are also fatigued, so we made some adjustments for our practice schedule.
“And we know it's going to be another physical game this weekend. It's going to be hot. They’re a very physical football team. So, we’ve got to make sure recovery is at the forefront of what we need to do.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Elgton Jenkins (illness/glute), WR Jayden Reed (calf), G/T Jordan Morgan (shoulder), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle).
Limited: DT Kenny Clark (toe), DE Kingsley Enagbare (groin), RB Josh Jacobs (back), TE Tucker Kraft (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (knee), C Josh Myers (ankle), RT Zach Tom (quad), LT Rasheed Walker (shoulder).
Full: None.
Titans Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Jeffery Simmons (rest), CB L’Jarius Sneed (rest), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle).
Limited: None.
Full: None.
