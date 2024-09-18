Receiver Drafted by Chargers Works Out for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – National championship-winning receiver Cornelius Johnson, a seventh-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, worked out for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
The Packers could have an opening on the practice squad. The receiver they signed last week, T.J. Luther, was injured during his first practice with the team on Wednesday.
Johnson is an intriguing, high-upside prospect. Before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-2 3/4 and ran his 40 in 4.44 seconds. With a 37.5-inch vertical, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.46.
In the preseason, he caught three passes for 34 yards. Even with his ties to coach Jim Harbaugh, it was not enough to make the roster or stick on their practice squad.
In five seasons at Michigan, he caught 138 passes for 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team in 2023, when he caught 47 passes for 604 yards and one touchdown. He caught nine passes for 64 yards in the Big Ten title game, then added five more catches in the playoffs.
“Johnson is a quick-footed athlete for his size, and his routes can be sharpened with more development,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his big draft preview, The Beast.
“He will struggle to separate and has more concentration drops than ideal, but he can pluck it cleanly outside his frame and wins 50-50 balls using his rangy ball skills. Overall, Johnson doesn’t have dominant physical traits or polish, but he has pro tools and should continue to hone his skills with further coaching. He will compete for a rotational outside-receiver role in the NFL.”
Johnson used his size to catch 9-of-11 in contested-catch situations, according to Pro Football Focus.
Johnson went into his final season hoping to use his size as more than just a receiver.
“I spent a lot of time working on my mentality as a blocker,” he told The Draft Network. “I felt like I left some plays on the field as a blocker last season. I missed some opportunities when I had chances to spring our running backs.
“I’ve been more physical at the line of scrimmage this season. I want to help spring our runners by making those blocks on the perimeter. It’s something I take pride in and I’m growing as a blocker. I also wanted to be more efficient on go balls this season.”
In high school, he was a four-star recruit as Connecticut’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
More than a football player, he dominates at chess.
The Packers also worked out former LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins but he opted to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent training camp.
