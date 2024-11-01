Packers-Lions Friday Injury Updates: Jordan Love Practices Again
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love went out for the start of practice on Friday, the team’s final practice before their showdown game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Last week at Jacksonville, Love suffered a groin injury during the opening series. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return. This week, he did not practice on Wednesday but returned as limited participation on Thursday.
That he practiced again, rather than simply shutting him down with an eye on using this week and next week’s bye to get him healthy, would suggest that Love is going to play against the Lions.
On Fridays, reporters only get to see the team’s extensive warmup inside the Don Hutson Center. Love went through the entire routine, which includes hopping on each leg and shuffling before concluding with a few three-quarter-speed sprints with abrupt stops. He did the hopping alongside strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Hill.
From there, coach Matt LaFleur huddled the team by a set of doors leading out to the Clarke Hinkle Practice Field.
Love isn’t the only key player whose status seems to be in doubt for Sunday. Three players did not practice at all this week. On Friday, they stayed inside for a rehab workout.
Center Josh Myers, who put on his socks and shoes on Thursday with only his right hand because of an injured left wrist. Myers is one of nine centers with at least 270 pass-protecting snaps who has not allowed a sack this season, according to PFF.
“I’m taking it day by day,” Myers said on Thursday. “It’s hard to say. We’re going to do everything I can though, I can guarantee that.”
Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who suffered a knee injury on the final defensive snap of last week’s win at Jacksonville. According to PFF, he has allowed only one catch each of the last three weeks for a total of three receptions for 31 yards.
Safety Evan Williams, who was unable to play through a hamstring issue last week. He has 27 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. The pass defense suffered last week after he exited following his 18th snap.
If Myers can’t play, Elgton Jenkins probably would move to center and first-round pick Jordan Morgan would move into the lineup at guard for his first career start.
For all the focus on Love this week, the status of Alexander and Williams is critical, too. Jared Goff is the hottest quarterback in the NFL and Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best receivers in the league.
Seven players did not practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Love, Jenkins (glute), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) returned to practice.
The sun returned to Green Bay on Friday, but the team practiced through showers on Thursday and rain is in the forecast for Sunday’s game.
That Love practiced on a wet and potentially slick field was a good sign that he’ll give it a shot in a huge divisional matchup rather than use this week and next week’s bye to get healthy.
“I think there’s some rain in the forecast, so that certainly could be the gameday conditions,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “I think him getting that confidence of going out there and just running around and throwing the ball and doing all that stuff, that’s the most important thing is that, just for him mentally getting ready to get himself in position to play.”
On Wednesday, Love said it would be “realistic” for him to play even with limited mobility.
“To me, what factors is can you protect yourself or not,” LaFleur said on Thursday.
Speaking before Friday’s practice in Detroit, coach Dan Campbell said defensive end Josh Paschal (illness) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) would not play on Sunday.
Rodriguez, who has started three games this season, has 23 tackles and two sacks. Paschal replaced Aidan Hutchinson in the starting lineup. Against the Vikings in Week 7, he played 87 percent of the snaps and had one sack.
This story will be updated after LaFleur reveals the final injury report at 3 p.m. Friday. For now, here are the participation reports from Thursday.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), C Josh Myers (wrist), S Evan Williams (hamstring).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (ankle), DT Kenny Clark (toe/shoulder), LG Elgton Jenkins (glute), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), QB Jordan Love (groin), LT Rasheed Walker (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
Full: LB Quay Walker (concussion).
Lions Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: DE Josh Paschal (illness), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle).
Limited: LT Tyler Decker (chest), DL Mekhi Wingo (ankle).
Full: G Graham Glasgow (rest), QB Jared Goff (ankle), DT Levi Onwuzurike (rest), C Frank Ragnow (rest), DT D.J. Reader (rest), RB Sione Vaki (knee), G Kevin Zeitler (rest), DT Brodric Martin.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Lions: Keys to the game | Xavier McKinney gets ultimate compliment | Josh Myers’ injured wrist | Xavier McKinney wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month | Malik Willis, Jared Goff are NFL’s best QBs | Packers-Lions Thursday injury reports | Packers-Lions game preview | Edgerrin Cooper’s fast feet and violent finish | “Realistic” that Jordan Love will play | What channel and what to know about GB-DET | On SI NFL Power Rankings | Packers-Lions matchups | Our Consensus NFL Power Rankings