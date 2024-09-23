Packers Rally Around Malik Willis’ Humility, Leadership
NASHVILLE — As Malik Willis walked off the field at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, the thought at the top of his mind was who in the stands would receive his towel and hat.
In a matchup meeting all the criteria for a “revenge game,” Willis was not worried about any other factors on Sunday as he led the Green Bay Packers to a 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, who had traded him away less than a month ago.
“It don’t make no difference to me,” Willis said when asked if he had any extra emotions in his return to Nashville. “I like to play football. ‘Are we playing football out there? That’s cool.’ That’s it.”
The Packers have rallied around Willis, acquired by the team just 27 days prior to the Week 3 win. Not because of the default leadership that comes with the quarterback position, but because of his humility and work ethic that have led to results.
"I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in this short period of time," coach Matt LaFleur said. "People can’t fathom it. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this."
Packers safety Xavier McKinney knows Willis better than anyone else in the locker room. The two played together Roswell High School in Georgia. He and the quarterback grew through challenges together en route to a season that ended in a loss in the state championship.
"I love seeing him be successful," McKinney said. "I tell him every game like, ‘We with you to the wheels fall off. I'm with you to the wheels fall off.’ That's what it is. We got a special bond, man. He always going to be my guy outside of just the football part of it."
Similar to McKinney, wide receiver Christian Watson had respect for Willis before the two became teammates. Watson remembers admiring Willis' approach when their paths crossed at the Reese's Senior Bowl before the 2022 draft.
"I seen how he was approaching the Senior Bowl," Watson said. "I knew that he had that 'dawg' mentality. ... Just the way that he came in and approached meetings and practices. I knew exactly what he was going to be about."
Willis has made an effort to get to know his teammates. It proved to be more important to the Packers' success than the quarterback probably expected when he arrived in late August.
"He's been an easily approachable guy, talk to everybody, pick everybody's brain," Watson said.
Willis has risen to the ocassion the past two weeks as Green Bay's starter in place for an injured Jordan Love. With a combined stat line of 25-for-34 on pass attempts, 324 passing yards and three total touchdowns, the Packers have been able to get by without any bumps while Love recovers.
"I would've believed you," tight end Tucker Kraft quipped when asked if he would've believed two weeks ago that the Packers would be 2-0 without Love. "We got a damn good team right here. It doesn't matter who the field general is, players make plays."
After a 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, with Love injured during the final seconds, Willis pushed Green Bay to bounce back.
"I think for this young team, it motivated us to come back this last two weeks," defensive end Lukas Van Ness said of the Week 1 loss. "Especially under Malik. He's done a great job just taking this whole team on his back and really being a great leader."
As a leader, Willis is poised and emotionally consistent. It’s evident in his lack of spite toward the Titans and his attitude in the Week 3 win in Nashville.
“I only got three starts here (Tennessee) as a rookie," Willis said. "I just wasn’t ready at that point in time. I’ve had a lot of time to just work hard and just grind every day in order to make use of my next opportunity"
Though Green Bay's immeadiete quarterback future is in question, LaFleur believes the team has garnered momentum with Willis at the helm.
"I think that can galvanize our team," LaFleur said on the back-to-back wins. "We needed everybody. I’m a firm believer that you don’t rise to the level of the competition; you sink to the level of your preparation. These guys prepare the right way, they come to work the right way each and every day with a great attitude."
Willis' own preparation has undoubtedly added to the standard the team practices to. With the respect, trust and confidence of his teammates, Willis has the Packers' offense excelling. The team wants to win for him.
"Hats off to him," LaFleur said, "hats off to everybody around him, guys rallying, having his back."
More Green Bay Packers News
Report card: Grades from win over Titans | Dominating Packers defense | Packers-Titans stock report | Malik Willis earns redemption | Game story: Packers 30, Titans 14 | Packers-Titans live updates | Jordan Love inactive | Malik Willis Revenge Game | This week’s big matchup | Packers-Titans: Three reasons for optimism | Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are “annoying”