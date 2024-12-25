Packers’ Matt LaFleur on ‘The Wave,’ Vikings, Christmas, Unfinished Business
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After beating the New Orleans Saints on Monday, the Green Bay Packers face the challenge of getting ready for the powerhouse Minnesota Vikings.
On a short week and with Christmas.
Here are some highlights from coach Matt LaFleur’s day-after-the-game press conference.
Could Christian Watson Play on Sunday?
“Potentially. We got good news on him, so more just a bruise. It was when the guy fell on him on the sideline. You’ve still got to be able to function. So, we'll see how he practices this week and see where we're at.”
The Wave When the Offense Had the Ball
“Yeah, I wasn’t real happy in that moment. I love our fans and we got the best fans. I just wish they would’ve just waited a couple minutes until we got on defense and then do the wave non-stop.”
The Wave Stopped When the Defense Was on the Field
“It’s interesting. It’s an interesting perspective that doesn’t really, I guess, make a lot of sense to me, but I guess they weren’t worried about the outcome of the game. They were just having fun, which we want our fans to have fun, and usually when we’re winning, they’re having fun.”
On the Play of Zayne Anderson
“Yeah, he’s done an outstanding job. That was big-time for him. That happened on Saturday. So, Evan (Williams) had been taking the majority of the reps all weeklong, and it just shows his ability to go in there and perform at a high level, make some key plays.
“It was cool to see after our Sunday walk-through, I’m walking through our CRIC area and X(avier McKinney) has all the guys out there and they’re going through some things, because we had Omar (Brown) up, as well. But it was cool to see.
“That’s what you want – you want player-led – so it was cool to see them going over the detail that needs to happen at that position. RD [defensive backs coach Ryan Downard] was out there, as well; I said, ‘RD’s trying to steal some extra practice time’ and he’s like, ‘No, that was all X.’ But that’s really cool that it means that much to these guys that they want to go out there and make sure they’re on top of their game, and we certainly were.”
Are Vikings Blitzing as Much as Early in the Season?
“Sure seems like it. I haven’t looked at all the numbers, but (Vikings defensive coordinator Brian) Flores has done an outstanding job with that defense. I think it’s one of the tougher ones to go against in the National Football League.
“The numbers are the numbers. They’re an elite defense and they’ve got a lot of great players. They can get pressure on the quarterback and they can take the ball away. If you make a mistake in the passing game, they’ll make you pay because everybody on the defense, including guys like (Andrew) Van Ginkel, (Blake) Cashman, all those guys have really good ball skills. Certainly the secondary does, and they’ve done a great job of getting the ball out, getting a ton of sacks.
“And then you go into their environment, which is one of the toughest buildings to play in in the league. So, it’s going to be a great challenge for us and one that, quite frankly, I think we need because we’re going to be going on the road in the playoffs. This is going to be a playoff atmosphere and a playoff game.”
The Play of Brenton Cox, Who Had One Sack
“It’s challenging when you have six D-ends, and certainly that’s a premium position that you just don’t want to get rid of people. We’ve (knocks on podium) stayed relatively healthy, so it’s hard to get all those guys in the rotation. When we traded P(reston Smith) to Pittsburgh, it opened up an opportunity to Cox.
“I kept telling him all season long, ‘We’re going to get you up, it’s just a matter of time. You’ve got to keep working,’ and he’s stayed with that mindset and continues to work every day and giving us great looks, whether he was on the look squad or he was getting minimal reps in practice. He was always doing a great job.
“Always fun to watch him and Sheedo (Rasheed Walker) go at it every day. Like two brothers going at it, but they’re always getting after it and competing and really pushing each other to be better.”
Playoff-Bound, But Emanuel Wilson Said ‘The Job’s Not Done’
“Well, this game’s all about the players and, ultimately, if your locker room is kind of leading the way, you’re probably in a better place. Those guys take it to heart and they understand. We got two more games in front of us.
“We got a premier team in this league, one of the best teams. They’re playing at a really high level. What have they won? Like eight in a row or something like that? It’s almost unheard of in this league. We got a great challenge in front of us.
“I just think it’s so important to keep the focus on what’s right in front of you and focus on what you’re doing on a daily basis to try to make those incremental improvements which, ultimately, are going to hopefully be the difference in the long run.”
What’s Christmas Like at Matt LaFleur’s House?
“I’m sure my boys will get up really early, wake me up. We’ll open gifts, and then I’ll come right in here. That’s what we do, right? In years past, it’s been great sometimes how the schedule has fallen where we’ve been able to give guys the opportunity to be with their families on Christmas. Shoot, we played one year in Miami in Christmas.
“Every year’s a little bit different, but we’re fortunate to be a part of this league and be a part of this team. I love the energy and vibe of our team right now but, ultimately, this is just one step in the journey, and we’ve got to continue to build upon it. What a great opportunity to go into one of the toughest environments against one of the toughest teams, knowing that that’s got to be our road to get to where we ultimately would like to go.”
