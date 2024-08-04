Packers’ Offense Ready to Get Huge Boost
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have missed right tackle Zach Tom.
With Tom working his way back from a torn pectoral, former first-round pick Andre Dillard started training camp as the No. 1 right tackle. He couldn’t handle Rashan Gary. Next up, it was 2023 undrafted free agent Kadeem Telfort. He hasn’t handled Gary, either.
Toward the end of Family Night on Saturday, the Packers gave Caleb Jones some snaps with the first offense. Gary was held on the first play, might have had a sack on the second and had a tackle for loss on the fourth.
Tom went through individual drills on Saturday, as has been the case for the past week. When the team returns to the practice field on Tuesday for the 11th practice of training camp, Tom will be back at right tackle, coach Matt LaFleur said before the post-practice fireworks show.
Tight end Tucker Kraft, who also is on the mend from a torn pectoral, could be back “in some capacity” next week, as well, LaFleur said.
Tom probably will take limited reps to start in what will be the final step in the recovery of one of the top players at his position in the NFL.
“The rehab has been going really good,” Tom said after practice. “I’ve just been coming in every day and trying to get better and trying to just deal with the blows that I’ve been dealt.”
During a special teams period, Tom worked on pass protection and run blocking against defensive lineman Spencer Waege. Strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Hill watched it all.
“I think tonight was probably the toughest practice to miss, just not being out there,” Tom said. “It will be nice to get back out there next week.”
Tom was injured doing the bench press during an offseason workout. The bench press is a critical part of any player’s strength training, and being strong is a critical part of being an offensive lineman.
When Tom talked to reporters earlier in camp, he said the injured arm was at about 85 percent strength compared to his healthy arm.
He’s still not 100 percent from a strength perspective.
“Honestly, it’s probably going to be a work in progress,” Tom said. “I’ve never dealt with this injury, either. I’m sure there’s going to be some things that I’m going to have to work through, but the only way you’ll know is if you start playing football.”
The Packers will need Tom to be back at full strength for the start of the regular season. When the team practices on Tuesday, it will be exactly one month until the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tom emerged as a top right tackle last year, when he went through a murderer’s row of pass rushers and consistently kept Jordan Love out of harm’s way.
Without him, training camp has been a struggle for the offense. Gary is hard to handle for even the NFL’s top offensive tackles. With Dillard and Telfort at right tackle, it’s been difficult at times for the Love-led passing game to function.
Tom’s return will help. Plus, he’ll have plenty of time to mesh with first-round pick Jordan Morgan, the team’s presumptive starting right guard.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of things that we need to clean up, but that’s what camp is for,” Tom said. “I think we’ve done a good job coming in and correcting the mistakes and taking it to the next practice and getting better every day.”
