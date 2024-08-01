Packers Will Wear All-White Uniform vs. Texans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Winter will be coming two months early to Lambeau Field, with the Green Bay Packers wearing white helmets and all-white uniforms for their Oct. 20 home game against the Houston Texans.
The team has dubbed it the “Winter Warning” game.
As described by the team, the uniform will feature “much-anticipated white alternate helmets.” The white helmets will include a white face mask, the traditional Packers “G” logo on the sides and dark green stripes down the middle.
The helmets will be paired with the usual white road jerseys as well as white pants and socks. You can check out the look right here.
Fans can participate – and not just by whipping out the debit card to buy a jersey (which, of course, is the entire reason to have alternate jerseys).
“To help create a blizzard-like effect in the stadium in honor of Packers fans’ legendary energy during even the harshest of winter conditions, the team is asking game attendees to join in the Winter Warning by wearing white attire.”
Fans at the game will receive a Winter Warning white scarf.
This will be a slick new look for the Packers, though not entirely revolutionary.
White helmets made their debut in 1956, when the Packers wore dark green jerseys, white pants and white helmets for the opener against the Lions. The team used that look for every home game in 1958.
The Packers first wore a white jersey in 1938. However, they’ve only rarely worn white jerseys at home.
The Packers wore white uniforms and pants for home games against Chicago in 2016 and 2017, Seattle in 2018 and Detroit in 2019. They went all-white again for the 2022 game against the Titans.
It might have been cool to see the Packers with white helmets, jerseys and pants in a snowstorm. That’s almost certainly not going to happen, though. The earliest measurable snowfall in Green Bay history was Oct. 9, 1925. The average date for the first measurable snow is Nov. 13; the average date for the first storm with 1 inch of snow is Nov. 23.
