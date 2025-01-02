Packers Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs: ‘A Lot More to Accomplish’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Lost in the shuffle of last week’s loss, and certainly lost in the shuffle of last week’s fumble, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs matched the franchise record with seven consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
Hall of Famer Paul Hornung did it in 1960 on the way to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career.
Jacobs did it on the way to his third Pro Bowl season.
It’s been a sensational debut by one of the Packers’ big free-agent acquisitions.
“Man, it’s weird. It’s like bittersweet for me,” Jacobs said on Thursday. “Obviously, it’s good – I’ve had a good year and things like that – but when I look back on myself and grade myself, there’s so much out there that still can be had for me and even for this team.
“That’s the thing that’s kind of bittersweet, but it’s a happy way to feel because going into next year, you still got a lot more to accomplish and, finishing this year, still have a lot more to accomplish. For me, it’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed my time and I try to leave my mark and my legacy here. I’m going to continue to keep trying to do that.”
Jacobs signed with the Packers for a few reasons – a huge contract and a chance to join a rising young team among them. So, too, was being reunited with Rich Bisaccia, who with Jacobs and the Raiders was special teams coordinator from 2018 through 2021 and interim coach in 2021.
“He’s just such a unique, dynamic personality,” Bisaccia said. “He’s never met a stranger. He can talk to the person cleaning floors here and he can have a great conversation with Mark Murphy.
“He has a tremendous sense of empathy for someone else’s story, regardless of who they are or what their walk is in life. He’s always pleasant as a person. Now, the football part of him, when he puts his helmet on, he’s an extreme, ultracompetitive player, and he plays in the game a lot like he practices.”
That competitiveness has revolutionized Green Bay’s offense.
Over the past decade, Green Bay’s most run-heavy attack was 43.8 percent in 2020. This year, the Packers are third at 51.0 percent.
With Jacobs ranking fifth in the NFL in rushing, it’s been a bit of old-school, Hornung-style football. Jacobs has been a workhorse in ranking fifth in the NFL in rushing, with many of those yards coming through strength, will and determination. According to Pro Football Focus, 1,004 of his 1,285 rushing yards have come after contact.
“He finishes every run,” Bisaccia said. “I think when the players see the way in which he finishes every run and finishes every catch and the way in which he starts the practice in his individual drills, I think when the other players see that, it becomes contagious, right?
“The power of example matters more than the example of power, and I think he’s walking around in life being the power of example of how to treat people and how to practice in the National Football League. I’m excited to be around him again.”
Jacobs is the fifth player in franchise history to rush for 1,200 yards. He is second in the NFL this year with 14 rushing touchdowns.
His seven consecutive games with not just a rushing touchdown but 65-plus scrimmage yards is the sixth-longest streak in the NFL since 2000. He could join Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, former Carolina star DeAngelo Williams and Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for the third-longest streak if he does it again against the Bears on Sunday.
“I felt like if you go about things the right way, you come in everyday willing to work, then all the accolades and all the other kinds of things will pay off,” Jacobs said. “It’ll take care of itself in the end. I just come in and try to be a better version of me each day. I guess, I’m reaping that right now.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Bears Thursday injury report | Packers-Bears keys to the game | Pro Bowl Packers | New Year’s resolutions | Jaire Alexander surgery; pressure’s on other corners | Packers-Bears Wednesday injury report | Packers-Bears: Time, TV, weather, trends | Packers-Bears matchups | Our Consensus NFL Power Rankings | 2025 Packers schedule | The sky is falling Overreactions