Packers vs. Bears: TV, Odds, History, Recent Meetings, Trends
The Green Bay Packers will be playing their final regular-season matchup of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know about the rivalry showdown at Lambeau Field.
What Channel for Packers-Bears?
TV: The game will be broadcast on Fox with play-by-play man Kevin Kugler joined by analyst Daryl Johnston and Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Here’s the broadcast map from 506 Sports.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. This is their 26th season together. They also can be found on Sirius Channels 162 or 227 and the Packers app.
Sports USA will have the national broadcast with Josh Appel on play-by-play and James White providing analysis.
Packers-Bears: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 11-5 and the Bears are 4-12.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (67-32, sixth season). Bears – Interim coach Thomas Brown (0-4, first season).
Weather: Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 21 with partly cloudy skies and a north-northwest wind of 7 mph, according to WBAY.
Tickets: Let SI Tickets get you into the game without any of those annoying fees. A ticket in Section 135, which is located in the corner of the end zone, costs $186.
The Line: The Packers are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 9.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 40.5.
Power Rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at seventh this week and the Bears are 25th.
Packers-Bears: Six-Pack of Notes
One: The Packers and Bears will meet for the 210th time, with Green Bay leading the all-time series 108-95-6. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 11-0 against the Bears.
Their most recent encounter, a 20-19 Packers victory at Soldier Field on Nov. 17, was highlighted by defensive lineman Karl Brooks blocking a 46-yard field goal attempt by Cairo Santos as time expired.
Jordan Love led the Packers with 261 passing yards, including a pivotal 60-yard completion to wide receiver Christian Watson, who finished with a career-high 150 receiving yards. Running back Josh Jacobs also contributed significantly with 18 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. He surpassed 1,000 total yards for the season in just 10 games.
Historically, the Packers have outscored the Bears 3,567 to 3,377. Notably, these two teams have faced each other twice in the NFL playoffs, with each team securing one victory.
Two: Last Sunday, the Packers lost 27-25 against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
After an ineffective first three quarters, Jordan Love was 19-of-30 passing for 185 yards and one touchdown, finishing with a respectable 91.7 passer rating. Romeo Doubs continued to be a reliable target, hauling in seven catches for 58 yards, while Josh Jacobs ran for 69 yards and one touchdown
Defensively, the Packers had no answers for Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 377 yards with three touchdowns. His ability to connect on key plays proved to be the difference-maker.
This loss had playoff implications for Green Bay. Unless the Packers beat the Bears and the Commanders upset the Cowboys, Green Bay will be the No. 7 seed and play at the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.
Three: In last week’s 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 16-of-28 passes for 122 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, with no touchdowns and one interception, resulting in a passer rating of 53.0. Williams faced relentless pressure from the Seahawks' defense, enduring seven sacks that accounted for a loss of 46 yards.
On the ground, running back D'Andre Swift led the Bears with 12 carries for 53 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, while Williams contributed 37 rushing yards on five attempts. Wide receiver DJ Moore was the primary target in the passing game, recording six receptions for 54 yards on eight targets.
Defensively, the Bears managed to contain the Seahawks' offense, limiting them to just two field goals. Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds each tallied six total tackles, with Edwards adding a tackle for loss. Cornerback Kyler Gordon made a notable play by forcing a fumble, though the Bears were unable to capitalize on the turnover.
With a 4-12 record and 10 consecutive losses, the Bears will look to finish the season on a positive note.
Four: Thomas Brown, who took over as the Bears' interim coach in late November, has had quite a season.
He started the year as the team’s passing-game coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the Week 11 game against Green Bay. After three games in that role, he was promoted to interim coach after the firing of Matt Eberflus.
Brown was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He played a key role in helping wide receiver Adam Thielen have a standout year, reaching 1,000 receiving yards and catching 103 passes.
Brown’s NFL coaching career started with the Rams, where he worked as the running backs coach in 2020, later becoming the assistant head coach and helping out with tight ends in 2022.
Before his NFL career, Brown spent years coaching in college football. He was a running backs coach at places like Wisconsin, Georgia and South Carolina. He also was the offensive coordinator at Miami before stepping into bigger roles in the NFL.
Five: The Bears’ season has been a tale of struggles on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they sit near the bottom of nearly every major category.
Their 17.9 points per game rank 29th, and they’re last in yards per game (287.3). The Bears’ offense has struggled with efficiency, converting just 31.8 percent of their third downs (31st) and averaging only 4.6 yards per play (32nd).
Critically, the Bears have allowed a league-worst 67 sacks. While their red-zone scoring percentage of 61.1 percent ranks seventh, they’re finding it hard to sustain drives consistently.
Defensively, the Bears have fared a little better, ranking 12th in points allowed (21.8 per game) and 25th in total yards allowed (353.4). They’ve been particularly strong at limiting third-down conversions, ranking 13th in that category, but have struggled against the run and pass, allowing 133.4 rushing yards per game (27th) and 220.1 passing yards per game (18th). Their defense ranks poorly in yards per play allowed (5.8, 30th) but is 11th with 22 takeaways.
Six: The Packers have shown impressive consistency with both their offense and defense.
Offensively, they rank eighth in the league with 27.4 points per game and seventh in total yards per game (370.7). Their explosive plays are evident with a solid 6.1 yards per play (fifth) and a top five points per play (0.453).
The Packers’ rushing attack has been a major strength, ranking fifth in rushing yards per game (144.6) and seventh in yards per rush (4.69).
Their offense is balanced, with 51 percent of plays coming from the run game.
Defensively, the Packers are sixth in points allowed per game (19.6) and eighth in total yards allowed (320.2). They’ve been especially tough against the run, ranking sixth with 100.4 rushing yards per game. With a feast-or-famine pass rush and injuries in the secondary, they are a mediocre 17th with 219.8 passing yards allowed per game.
The Packers are ninth in yards allowed per play (5.23), 10th on third down (36.6 percent conversions) and fourth in takeaways (29).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Bears matchups | Our Consensus NFL Power Rankings | 2025 Packers schedule | The sky is falling Overreactions | Packers-Vikings: Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Phantom offside call? | The Packers need help from Mike McCarthy | It’s the same old story for the Packers | Packers-Vikings report card | What happened and what it means | Packers-Vikings stock report | Another big game, another big loss | Packers-Vikings: Live Updates