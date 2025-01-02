Packers-Bears Injury Report: Christian Watson ‘Feeling Better’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson is “feeling better” but did not practice on Thursday.
His status for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears is in limbo.
“I would say that he’d have to get some work in tomorrow,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice.
The Packers’ injury report was unchanged from Wednesday. Six players did not practice, including Watson, who suffered a knee injury against the Saints and was inactive against the Vikings, and linebacker Quay Walker, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury sustained at the Seahawks.
Watson was one of the heroes of the 20-19 win at the Bears in Week 11 with his four catches for 150 yards including a 60-yarder that set up the decisive score. The Packers might not have beaten the Bears without him, and they did not beat the Vikings without him on Sunday.
“He’s definitely a guy we want to have out there,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “If he goes this week or not, I think we’ll be just fine. But, definitely, hoping to get him back when we do start playoffs and hoping that he can keep recovering and getting healthy.”
Brenton Cox missed practice again after sustaining an injured foot against the Vikings. While a backup, Cox has come on strong to become a key player since the trade-deadline departure of Preston Smith.
According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the Packers’ defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate.
“He’s a dog, man. He’s a dog,” Pro Bowl defensive end Rashan Gary said. “I’ve been seeing it since OTAs and camp. Y’all just starting to see him pop on but he’s like a silent assassin. Whenever his number is called, it’s a big play ready to be made and that’s what expect from him.
“I’m happy for him and his success and it starts with his week of preparation, how if he has a question – asking about a tackle setup, asking how he could play this formation faster – and just the nuances I’ve been giving, the little tips I’ve been giving him and how he’s been going in the game and playing fast and making big plays and getting us off the field, now he’s become a player that we depend on.”
Five players were limited participation, including running back Josh Jacobs (wrist).
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was full participation on Wednesday and Thursday but remains in the concussion protocol.
Wyatt is second on the team with five sacks. He was off to a strong start against the Vikings before the injury.
“Yeah, I think he’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s been pretty productive. He’s always had the talent, and he’s finally putting it together, I’d say. That’s the expectation. You’ve got to continue to push and get better and better and better. So, I’m happy with his play.”
After a jog-through practice on Wednesday, the Packers cranked it up a bit on Thursday with three 11-on-11 periods.
With the Packers coming off a disappointing loss to the Vikings and with the playoffs starting next week, this week’s game against the Bears – a rivalry game but an opponent that has lost 10 consecutive games – is almost an afterthought from an outside perspective.
LaFleur’s job this week is for the Packers to take the Bears seriously so they can build some momentum for next week.
“I still think you can never take anything for granted in this league,” he said. “Every time you go out, whether it’s – and this is something I told our team – whether it’s practice or a game, there’s a standard of performance that you’ve got to hold yourself to, and that we have to hold each other to, and there’s very few opportunities that are guaranteed left in our season to continue to work and continue to improve. So, you can’t take it for granted. Every opp out there is a chance to get a little bit better and to work on a specific skill, whatever it might be. So you’ve got to maximize those opps.
“I thought the energy today to start was a little not where we want it to be, but I thought it’s something we recognized and the guys got going once we went out there.”
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Zayne Anderson (concussion), DE Brenton Cox (foot), OT Andre Dillard (concussion), LB Quay Walker (ankle), WR Christian Watson (knee).
Limited: RB Chris Brooks (ankle), S Javon Bullard (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (wrist), LG Elgton Jenkins (rest), TE Tucker Kraft (rest).
Full: DT Devonte Wyatt (concussion).
Bears Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LS Scott Daly (personal) DB Kyler Gordon (illness), DB Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), OL Teven Jenkins (calf), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), WR Rome Odunze (illness).
Full: OL Larry Borom (illness), S Tarvarius Moore (knee).
