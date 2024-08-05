Packers Make Move at Quarterback
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are back down to three quarterbacks with the release of veteran Jacob Eason on Monday.
When the Packers reconvene for the 11th practice of training camp on Tuesday, they’ll be down to Jordan Love, Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt.
The transaction left the Packers with a vacant roster spot. During Saturday’s Family Night, they were without three defensive ends – Kingsley Enagbare, Keshawn Banks and Deslin Alexandre.
With Love not practicing while awaiting a contract extension, the Packers signed Eason in time for the second practice of the summer.
A fourth-round pick in 2020 – the same draft class that produced Love – Eason was aware of the reality that he might be nothing more than a camp arm.
“I’m going to do what I can to learn this offense and take advantage of the opportunities I do get,” Eason said after his first practice. “Obviously, whatever the coaches decide to do, they’re going to do, and that’s completely out of my control. I’m just here to get better and help the team in any way that I can.”
If nothing else, his two weeks in Green Bay have him physically ready should opportunity knock on his door again.
“He’s a guy that I’ve been pretty familiar with going back to high school,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I recruited him when I was at Notre Dame. His dad actually played at Notre Dame. He’s a guy that’s always had a lot of talent, big arm. I thought he did some nice things when he was here trying out [at the rookie minicamp], and we’re in that situation right now, so he was the most logical choice to bring back here.”
Love was the fourth quarterback selected in 2020, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts was the fifth and Eason was the sixth.
Eason played in one game for Indianapolis in 2021 and one game for Carolina in 2022, going a combined 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Since then, he spent time with San Francisco, Carolina (again) and about a month on the Giants’ practice squad last season.
Eason threw it well during his time with the Packers. His first practice was in a downpour; he threw the ball better than Clifford and Pratt.
He struggled during limited opportunities at Family Night, though. During a late red zone period, he went 0-for-2. During his final segment of the night, he threw three consecutive incompletions before a short completion on fourth-and-goal failed to get the ball into the end zone.
Having four quarterbacks is a challenge. While Love and Sean Clifford seemed to get their typical allotment of reps, the presence of Eason took a bite out of Pratt’s reps, which limited his ability to learn on the field. For example, if Love and Clifford each got a full set of snaps in a red-zone period, Pratt and Eason would split the last segment.
Being down to three quarterbacks should help Clifford and Pratt get more opportunities for the preseason, which will begin on Saturday night at the Cleveland Browns.
“I will say he’s learning,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Pratt, a seventh-round pick this year. “He shows really good arm talent, good arm strength. But any quarterback, and Sean Clifford kind of went through this last year, when you start getting into all these installs and all these plays, it’s not an easy thing to do.
“He’s very diligent, he’s got an excellent work ethic, so I’m just excited to kind of see him two weeks from now, see him by the end of camp where he is and how he’s developed. He can make all the throws on the field, and he’s got a very good work ethic so, yeah, I’m hopeful.”
