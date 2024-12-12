Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Two Stars Closer to Return
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With their attention having turned to Sunday night’s game at the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers returned to the practice field on Wednesday a lot healthier than when they left the playing field after losing to the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
Six players who were inactive or couldn’t finish the loss at Detroit were back at practice on a wintry day in Green Bay. Two of them, cornerback Jaire Alexander and receiver Romeo Doubs, are key starters who seemingly have made significant progress.
Receiver Romeo Doubs: Inactive the last two games following a concussion sustained against the 49ers, Doubs practiced. While he practiced all last week, too, and remains in the concussion protocol, he was full participation at Wednesday’s practice.
“I think we’re making progress, but he’s still in the protocol,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander: Inactive the last three games after aggravating a knee injury at Chicago, Alexander practiced. He practiced all last week, too, but was inactive for the game. He was full participation on Wednesday.
“I’ve got to go back and watch the tape but, from when I was watching him, he looked like he was moving around well,” LaFleur said. “We’ll just see how it transpires throughout the course of the week and, hopefully, he’ll be ready to roll.”
Safety Evan Williams: The rookie starter suffered a concussion against Detroit. He played only 27 snaps. He was limited participation and remains in the concussion protocol.
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper: The rookie was inactive the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He did not practice last week and was limited on Wednesday.
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks: Missed the end of the game after taking a big hit on a 12-yard catch to the 7 on Green Bay’s final possession. He is not on the injury report.
Cornerback Corey Ballentine: The reserve defensive back and core special-teams player suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff return against Miami and was out at Detroit. He was limited.
The only player who did not practice was safety/nickel Javon Bullard, who suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter against Detroit. He is “week to week,” LaFleur said on Monday.
Without Alexander, Ballentine, Williams and Bullard, the Packers were depleted in the secondary down the stretch against the Lions. Their combined absence played a role in quarterback Jared Goff completing his last 13 passes and leading the Lions to a come-from-behind win.
The Packers might be in better shape against the Seahawks, which would be helpful. No quarterback has thrown more passes than Geno Smith.
“I think every team that can realize their potential needs to be as healthy as they can be,” LaFleur said of the team’s improving health. “(Injuries) are a part of this business. It is what it is in terms of the next man up but, obviously, you want the guys that are your starters to be available, especially as you get closer to the end of the year.”
The Packers designated tight end Luke Musgrave to return from injured reserve.
“This is exactly where we thought we’d be,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a nice job with the rehab, and we’ll see where he is as we move forward how quickly he can get back. Obviously, he’s going to get integrated back.”
Musgrave hasn’t played since Week 4 following ankle surgery.
“Been watching practice and that’s always the hardest part,” he said, “so it’s good just to put the pads back on and a helmet and get back out there and join the guys again.”
The Seahawks did the same with cornerback Artie Burns and safety K’Von Wallace. Both are backups.
Seattle’s injury report is a mile long, but seven players didn’t practice because of veteran rest days, so the sheer volume is deceiving. Star running back Kenneth Walker (calf) did not practice, either.
“He’s still day-to-day right now,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday. “It got more complicated as the week went on. That’s why we had to do some more tests and stuff. But right now, there’s positive signs.
“So, we’ll just say day-to-day, I think, is fair. But it’s not long-term.”
Green Bay Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), OT Travis Glover (illness), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle; designated to return from IR), S Evan Williams (concussion).
Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), C Josh Myers (pectoral), DE Lukas Van Ness (thumb), LT Rasheed Walker (knee).
Seattle Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Tre Brown (hamstring), LB Ernest Jones (knee/rest), WR Tyler Lockett (rest), LB Boye Mafe (rest), DT Jarran Reed (rest), S Jerrick reed (quad), LG Laken Tomlinson (rest), RB Kenneth Walker (calf), DE Leonard Williams (foot/rest).
Limited: P Michael Dickson (back), TE Brady Russell).
Full: CB Artie Burns (toe; designated to return from IR), OT Stone Forsythe (hand), RT Abraham Lucas (knee), WR DK Metcalf (shoulder), LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), S K’Von Wallace (ankle; designated to return from IR).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
