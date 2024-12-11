How Much Will Mini-Bye Help Packers vs. Seahawks?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were given a late-season favor after playing three games in a span of 12 days with the coveted mini-bye just before the final stretch to the regular season.
After losing at the Detroit Lions on Thursday, the Packers got a few days of rest and relaxation before getting ready for Sunday night’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.
“It’s a blessing in disguise, playing as many games as we did,” tight end Tucker Kraft said.
By rule, the players got Friday, Saturday and Sunday off. The Packers practiced on Monday and got their usual Tuesday off before getting into the regular Wednesday-Thursday-Friday practice routine.
“It’s a mini-bye,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “I think it affords people to rest, most importantly, and kind of recover and just try to gear up for the final stretch. Because, from here on out, it’s going to be a gut check.
“You’ve got to take advantage of the moments, take advantage of the opportunities, and you got to earn the right to get whatever is after the regular season. And that’s where we’re at right now.”
The Packers are 4-3 following a mini-bye under LaFleur. That includes a loss at the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, when quarterback Jordan Love made his first NFL start after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID.
Here is Green Bay’s mini-bye history.
2023
Thursday: Lost at home to Lions.
Following Sunday: Lost at Raiders
Thursday: Won at Lions.
Following Sunday: Won at home vs. Chiefs
2022
Thursday: Lost at home to Titans
Following Sunday: Lost at Eagles
2021
Thursday: Won at Cardinals
Following Sunday: Lost at Chiefs
2020
Thursday: Won at 49ers
Following Sunday: Won at home vs. Jaguars
2019
Thursday: Won at Bears
Following Sunday: Won at home vs. Vikings
Thursday: Lost at home vs. Eagles
Following Sunday: Won at Cowboys
What does it mean for this week?
Since 2019, the Packers are 16-9 when they have a rest advantage over the opponent, whether that’s coming off their bye or mini-bye or their opponent coming off a Monday night game. That includes 2-0 this season, with a win over the Colts in Week 2 (following their Thursday night opener) and a win against the Bears in Week 11 (following their bye).
“I definitely think these three days that we get will definitely be huge for guys to be able to recover, get their bodies back,” quarterback Jordan Love said after the Detroit game.
“Obviously, it was a lot of games in a short period of time that we’ve played in the past couple weeks. A couple guys got banged up tonight, so it will definitely be huge to be able to get your bodies back and just rest and recover almost like a mini-bye before we finish the season off.”
Since 2019, Seattle is 13-13 when at a rest disadvantage. It has a 3-2 record this season, including wins over the Cardinals in Week 12 and Jets in Week 13, both of whom were coming off their byes.
Green Bay has not had a rest disadvantage this season. It will for the Week 17 game at Minnesota, though, with the Packers coming off a Monday night home game against the Saints.
The Seahawks and Packers had Week 10 byes. Green Bay is 3-1 since its bye while Seattle is 4-0, with wins over the 49ers, Cardinals, Jets and Cardinals again. None of those teams are over .500.
“We ain’t come this far to come this far,” receiver Jayden Reed said on Monday. “We’ve got a lot more work to do. We’ve got four games to finish off strong, and we’re trying to win out at the end of the day. So, coming in every day with that mindset, with a winning mindset. That’s what we’re trying to do — win these last four games.”
