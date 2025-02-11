Packers Select ‘MadMax’ in New ESPN Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The logic was perhaps a bit faulty, but ESPN.com’s Field Yates landed at a logical position for the Green Bay Packers in his new NFL mock draft.
With the 23rd overall pick, Yates selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
“Hairston pairs well opposite Jaire Alexander. That duo could help shore up the Green Bay pass defense that gave up a 67.4 percent completion rate this season, 25th in the league,” Yates concluded.
Actually, it’s more likely that Hairston will replace Alexander, who played less than one-third of the defensive snaps in 2024 and missed double-digits games for the third time in four seasons. When Keisean Nixon talked about being the team’s “CB1” after the season, it seemed an acknowledgement of Alexander’s future.
Hairston goes by “MadMax” on X and Instagram,
“It’s my personality on the field,” he said via Steelers Depot at the Senior Bowl. “My coach gave me it when I was younger, and now that NIL’s a thing, I just kind of took off with it. That’s my personality on the field. I’m MadMax.”
Hairston led the SEC with five interceptions and two pick-sixes in 2023 but settled for only one interception and five passes defensed in 2024, when a shoulder injury limited him to seven games.
“I played wide receiver growing up. That’s where the ball skills come from,” he told The Draft Network before the season. “It definitely helped with that. I feel like I can catch any ball thrown my way just like a receiver can.
“I have great instincts for the position, as well. I trust what I see. That comes from my preparation. Being able to study and really break down film, all of that allows me to play fast and free with an edge. When I do see something, or I have a natural feel for something, I’m not afraid to trigger and trust my instincts.”
In 2023, he made a lot of big plays but also gave up a high rate of completions – 65.7 percent, according to Pro Football Focus. He was more stingy in 2024, though, with just 12 completions in 22 targets (54.5 percent), according to Pro Football Focus.
“He’s a playmaking ball magnet who is going to fly in the 40-yard dash at the combine,” Yates said.
Hairston is the No. 76 prospect at PFF, No. 54 at The Athletic, No. 44 at NFL.com and No. 41 at ESPN.
“Hairston offers an enticing blend of movement skills and production,” NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah wrote in his top-50 rankings.
Hairston was healthy and had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, where he measured 5-foot-11 1/4 and 179 pounds and was one of Jeremiah’s 12 standouts.
“I can play off, I can play press,” he said at the Senior Bowl. “I’m a versatile player, and I’m a player who knows his strengths, knows his weaknesses. I truly don’t believe that someone can just run past me at the line.”
“Honestly, you’re getting a fierce competitor on the field,” he added. “Off the field, you’re getting a locker room guy and just getting a guy who people can lean on. I just want to learn – learn from guys that have been in the league, learn from guys that are new to the league.”