Packers-Texans Injury Report: Dontayvion Wicks Takes Step
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was the only player who did not practice on Thursday, meaning he likely will be out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Wyatt missed the last two games with an ankle injury sustained during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He didn’t practice the last two weeks and hasn’t practiced this week.
“He’s getting better,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Even while sitting out victories over the Rams and Cardinals, Wyatt is first on the team with three sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles for losses.
Left guard Elgton Jenkins and defensive tackle Colby Wooden, who did not practice on Wednesday, were back on the field on Thursday. Wooden has been pressed into duty because of Wyatt’s injury.
If Wyatt and Wooden can’t play, the Packers could make a move with defensive tackle Jonathan Ford. Ford was designated for return from injured reserve on Oct. 2 and is in his third week of practice.
A seventh-round pick in 2022, Ford spent his first two seasons on the practice squad and has not played a snap in a regular-season game.
“He would absolutely be ready to roll,” LaFleur said. “It looks like he’s coming along well.”
The team’s triumvirate of injured receivers, Jayden Reed (ankle), Christian Watson (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder), practiced again. That Wicks participated in the padded practice despite the shoulder injury is a good sign that he might give it a go.
That would mean a full-strength receiver corps against a less-than-full-strength secondary.
“I think any time that you go out at the game, whether it’s padded, unpadded, it really doesn’t matter,” LaFleur said of Wicks. “They’re out there in a limited basis, then I think that’s good progress.”
Reed was injured on a punt return against Arizona but returned to action.
LaFleur said “no” when asked if he’s considered taking Reed off punt return because of his importance on offense.
“He communicates pretty well with us,” LaFleur said of Reed’s workload. “We’re mindful of just how much he’s running, yes. We’re definitely aware of that. You have to be because, when he’s in the game for us offensively, I think our offense is a little bit different, especially when he’s such a threat, whether it’s in the passing game or we’re handing the ball off to him. Shoot, we’ve been lining him up in the backfield. We’re definitely better with him in the game.”
For the Texans, impressive rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter and steady veteran safety Jimmie Ward did not practice for a second consecutive day and are not expected to play. Those are serous blows for one of the top pass defenses in the NFL.
Along with Lassiter and Ward, three other defensive starters – linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi – missed a second consecutive practice.
To’oTo’o leads the Texans in tackles and Al-Shaair, who joined the team on a three-year, $34 million contract in free agency, is second in tackles and is tied for third in quarterback hits and passes defensed.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
Limited participation: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DT Kenny Clark (toe), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Tucker Kraft (groin), C Josh Myers (neck), WR Jayden Reed (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle), WR Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder), DT Colby Wooden (knee).
Full participation: DT Jonathan Ford (knee; designated to return from IR).
Houston Texans Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), CB Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (groin), WR Robert Woods (foot).
Limited participation: RB Joe Mixon (ankle), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (hip).
Full participation: LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle).
