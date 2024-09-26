Packers-Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Jordan Love Practices, With a Twist
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a huge NFC North game against the Minnesota Vikings looming on Sunday, injured Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love practiced on Thursday.
But there’s a twist.
Reporters got to watch about 10 minutes of Thursday’s practice. On Wednesday, Love took a heavier workload during the brief media viewing window than he did last week. That included taking two out of every four reps during a drill featuring quarterbacks and running backs.
On Thursday, he sat out that drill entirely. Malik Willis took all the snaps with top running back Josh Jacobs.
What did Love do? He threw passes to the backs and tight ends during a ball-security drill. After talking to a trainer during the aforementioned quarterbacks-running backs period, he took his usual workload for a couple minutes during a routes-on-air period before reporters had to leave practice.
From a footwork perspective, the drill that Love sat out is much more taxing than the periods in which he participated.
Officially, Love was limited participation on Wednesday. After that practice, Love agreed that he was “less limited” than he was last week.
“Yeah, we’re building it up, for sure,” he said after practice. “It’s kind of just based on how I’m feeling and basing off of practice today, how I’m feeling, and going from there.”
Love suffered a sprained MCL during the final seconds of the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Friday will mark exactly three weeks since the injury.
Love did not practice before the Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and was limited participation all week before the Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans but was inactive for both games.
“I was pretty close” to playing, Love said. “I was pushing it all week, trying to get myself ready but, at the end of the week, we just determined I wasn’t where I wanted to be.”
Last week’s practices – including an on-field workout before the Tennessee game – seemed to have set the stage for Love being where he wants to be, which is back in the starting lineup.
“I feel like I’m getting better every day, moving around, getting out there practicing and feeling better,” he said. That judgment “comes down to running in practice, doing the drill work in practice, things like that, and just having a feel for my body.”
Without Love, the Packers beat the Colts and Titans behind Willis, who broke a 100-year-old record in beating his former team.
Among quarterbacks with 30 passing attempts, Willis is No. 2 with a 122.7 passer rating and No. 1 with 9.5 yards per attempt. Among all players with at least 12 rushing attempts, Willis is second with 9.5 yards per carry.
Willis was excellent on third down, made plays with his arm and his legs, and didn’t get close to turning over the ball in lifting the Packers’ record to 2-1.
“I think just able to find those completions, move the ball down the field,” Love said when asked about what had impressed him about Willis. “Besides penalties, we haven’t really had a lot of negative plays. So, he’s getting the ball out, he’s not taking any sacks. He’s just avoiding those negative plays, which is able to keep the offense moving. And he’s made some big-time throws, he’s made some big-time scrambles.
“He’s played at a really high level so far.”
Willis’ run might end on Sunday, with Love seemingly on track to be back in the starting lineup.
As was the case on Wednesday, only first-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan was not on the field for the start of practice. He is working his way back from a shoulder injury.
For the Vikings, starting receiver Jordan Addison, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was back at practice on Wednesday.
Here are Wednesday’s injury reports.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: G/T Jordan Morgan (shoulder).
Limited participation: CB Jaire Alexander (quad), DT Kenny Clark (toe), LG Elgton Jenkins (rest), TE Tucker Kraft (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (knee), TE Luke Musgrave (quad), C Josh Myers (shoulder), WR Jayden Reed (calf/quad), RT Zach Tom (quad), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle).
Full: None.
Vikings Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: C Garrett Bradbury (ankle), LB Ivan Pace (ankle), S Jay Ward (knee).
Limited: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), DL Jonathan Bullard (knee), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), TE Josh Oliver (wrist), OLB Dallas Turner (knee).
Full: QB Sam Darnold (knee).
