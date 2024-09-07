Red-Zone Execution, Penalties Plague Packers in Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers couldn’t find their footing in the red zone in Brazil. As a consequence, they stumbled 34-29 in their season-opening game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night.
On each of their first two drives against the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, the Green Bay defense forced turnovers that instantly put the Jordan Love-led attack in the red zone. The Packers, however, came away with just six points to show for it.
In five drives within the Eagles’ 25-yard line, Green Bay scored only 16 points, settling for a field goal on four possessions and getting one 2-yard touchdown pass from Love to Christian Watson in the third quarter. In other words, the Packers left 19 points on the board in a game that was decided by five points.
Additionally, a two-point attempt that would’ve put Green Bay up 14-7 early in the second quarter failed when running back Josh Jacobs was stuffed at the line.
“I think there was a lot of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the loss. “Specifically, the red area was a huge problem tonight. I would say a year ago we were pretty damn good in that area and we got destroyed in that area tonight.”
On the two drives in which Green Bay’s defense gifted its offense with drives starting in the red zone thanks to turnovers, the Packers’ offense was called for a penalty on both.
Rasheed Walker was called for a holding at the Philadelphia 12 after safety Xavier McKinney’s interception. Tight end Tucker Kraft was also called for a holding at the Philadelphia 13 after Devonte Wyatt recovered a fumble that bounced off the chest of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Friday’s game was right in front of the Packers. Reminiscent of their playoff loss to San Francisco in January that ended their 2023 season, there were too many opportunities Green Bay missed out on due to self-inflicted wounds.
“Just execution,” running back Josh Jacobs attributed the red zone struggles to. “A few of the times, we shot ourself in the foot with penalties. When you get down there that many times and you come away with no points, that's on the offense.”
Jacobs wasn't the powerful, short-distance back the Packers were hoping for in his debut, not that he was completely to blame for the red-zone struggles.
In passes inside the red zone, Love was 7-for-13 for 40 yards, including the touchdown to Watson. Love attempted a pass on three third downs in the red zone, only finding a completion on one — an easy 9-yard reception to Jacobs on a screen play on a 3rd-and-20.
The red zone struggles, coupled with penalties, prevented Green Bay from finding much momentum offensively. In the second half, after Watson scored on the team's first drive of the half, Green Bay's drives ended with the following: punt, interception, missed field goal, Malik Willis stepping in for an injured Love.
Overall, the Green Bay offense was responsible for nine of the 10 penalties the Packers were charged with Friday night. Some are inevitable in any game, like Walker’s or Kraft’s holding. Others, like an illegal shift Kraft was penalized for in the second quarter, were a clear sign of a lack of preparedness.
“It was sloppy,” LaFleur said. “It felt like every time offensively we had a drive-stopping penalty, and we overcame some of those, but there was a lot of penalties, a lot of sloppy play.”
Though there were star performances from the Eagles, like running back Saquon Barkley's hat-trick debut with his new team, the Packers did plenty to beat themselves in their season opener. There's room to be rusty in Week 1. It was a little too much for Green Bay to handle Friday.
All things considered, the Packers might have more pressing concerns on hand with Love, who was made the highest-paid player in league history in July, having to limp off the field with help of trainers on one of the final plays of the game after his leg was crushed by two Philadelphia defenders.
LaFleur did not have any updates to provide on Love's status in his posgame press conference. Whether its execution or the health of its franchise quarterback, the Packers have plenty to clean up and find out before they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 next Sunday.
