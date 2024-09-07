Four Downs: Saquon Barkley Stars as Packers Drop Season Opener in Brazil
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles locked horns in the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil.
A sloppy first quarter gave way to both teams providing some fireworks.
Saquon Barkley welcomed himself to Philadelphia with two touchdowns. He was matched byJayden Reed, who had two touchdowns of his own in the first half for the Packers.
For the Packers, their second international foray ended with a loss and an injured quarterback. In 2022, the Packers lost to the Giants and Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken thumb. On Friday night, Jordan Love was injured in the waning moments.
Barkley was the star of the night, scoring three times for the Eagles, as they ran up and down the field against Jeff Hafley's new defense that looked a lot like their old defense.
Here are four of our observations from the Packers' season-opening loss to the Eagles.
First Down: Slip and Slop
Call it early season jitters.
Call it lack of preseason reps.
The first half of tonight’s game was as sloppy as I can remember a season opener.
The Packers had called all of their timeouts before the nine minute mark of the second quarter.
They had a 12 man penalty wipe out a touchdown. They were called for penalties on each of their first two redzone possessions to put them behind the sticks.
After making an extra point, an offsides penalty on Jalen Carter caused Matt LaFleur to put his offense back on the field to go for two.
A Josh Jacobs run was stopped after early penetration was allowed from Nakobe Dean.
When the first half ended, the Packers were called for seven penalties, and had two additional ones declined.
It was a level of sloppiness that will need to get cleaned up as the season progresses.
That progress did not begin in the second half. The flags continued.
Jordan Love was a little careless with the football ,and that finally cost him late in the third quarter when Reed Blankenship picked him off deep in Packers territory with his team holding a precarious two-point lead.
Saquon Barkley did the rest from there, putting the Eagles ahead 31-26 late in the third quarter.
That turned out to be the difference in the game, as the Packers' defense was given a chance to help them win the game, but could not get off the field.
Sloppiness plagued both teams on each side of the ball, but Green Bay's early issues ultimately cost them a chance to win the season opener.
Second Down: Red Zone Woes
The Packers could have easily been up 21-0 early in the game. They had a touchdown wiped off the board due to dueling 12 men on the field penalties.
That drive would end in a punt.
The Packers’ next two drives would start deep in Eagles’ territory thanks to two turnovers from Jalen Hurts.
Between penalties, and overall sloppy play, the Packers could only come up with six points with three drives that penetrated inside the Eagles’ 40 yard line.
It was reminiscent of last year’s Divisional Round loss to the 49ers, where the Packers moved up and down the field, but had little to show for it.
Leaving points on the field typically comes back to bite you.
In tonight’s case, those missed opportunities absolutely bit them.
The Packers had four trips into the red zone, and only scored one touchdown in those four trips.
The Packers were the best team in the NFL a season ago in goal-to-go situations.
They struggled mightily tonight. They scored six points off two turnovers.
Third Down: X Gon’ Give It To Ya
Xavier McKinney did not take long to make his first impression in Green Bay. The $68 million man and the rest of the defense were facing their first third down of the season when Jalen Hurts loaded up to throw deep to Devonta Smith down the middle of the field.
In past years, that could have led to a big play for the offense. Instead, McKinney erased the play altogether, snatching the ball out of the air.
McKinney finished the night with three solo tackles, one pass defensed, and the aforementioned interception.
His presence on the field was a noticeable upgrade over what the Packers have had in the safety room over the last two seasons.
Fourth Down: Same Old Run Defense
Charles Woodson once famously called Jay Cutler, "Same old Jay." after the Packers intercepted him four times in a Thursday night game.
That moniker works appropriately for the Packers tonight as well.
Through Matt LaFleur's tenure as the Packers' head coach, they are the worst team in the NFL at defending the run.
LaFleur has changed coordinators twice during his tenure as well.
Mike Pettine wasn't good enough, so he brought in Joe Barry.
Joe Barry was not good enough, so now he's hired Jeff Hafley.
Through one game of Hafley's tenure, the run defense has not changed at all.
Saquon Barkley was the best player on the field for the Eagles tonight. He finished the night with more than 100 yards rushing.
Jalen Hurts was kept in check for most of the night, but they did not slow down Barkley in the process.
Tackling issues plagued the team throughout the night, but especially true in the run game.
It's only one game, but the performance by the Packers' defense was less than inspiring, especially in the run game.
Then again, what else is new?
