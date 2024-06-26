Reed Earns Spot on Bucky Brooks’ All-Breakout Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks’ All-Breakout Team on offense includes Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed.
“On a team without a true WR1, Reed could ascend to the top spot as a reliable chain mover with strong hands and dynamic running skills,” Brooks wrote at NFL.com. “Operating primarily out of the slot, the second-year pro is a rare find as a vertical threat, possessing polished route-running skills that enable him to win on crossers, digs and deep overs.”
Reed had a record-setting rookie season for the Packers, which caught the attention this week of former NFL star Chad Johnson.
Reed led the Packers in receptions (64), yards (793) and total touchdowns (10). Of the 20 rookie receivers to be targeted at least 30 times, Reed was sixth in receptions, fifth in yards, second in touchdowns, ninth in yards per catch, fourth in yards per route and seventh in drop percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.
With Reed and Jordan Love thriving last year, “These two should make even sweeter music in their second season together,” Brooks concluded.
That’s the plan, Love said.
“He does a lot,” Love said during OTAs. “Just the explosive playmaker he is, he’s the guy that can win inside in the slot position for us and does a lot of really good things. Obviously, you see what happens when he gets the ball in his hands. Just the progression he’s made throughout the season last year and then, obviously, now he’s making even more strides. So, he’s a phenomenal player and obviously I think he’s going to have a bigger role this year.”
Reed did most of his damage from the slot. Of the 41 receivers who were targeted at least 30 times in the slot, he ranked seventh with 44 receptions, third with 653 yards, fifth with 14.8 yards per reception and second with seven touchdowns, according to PFF.
The next step?
“To continue to learn and grow and be a real leader in that room, which I think he’s embraced,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s done a great job of doing all that.
Back to the aforementioned slot group: He was 10th with 2.22 yards per route, according to PFF. It was a who’s-who list of receivers ahead of him: San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk (4.08), Miami’s Tyreek Hill (3.37), Chicago’s D.J. Moore (3.01), Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins (2.72), Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase (2.57), Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb (2.51), Kansas City’s Rashee Rice (2.48), Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown (2.32) and Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith (2.23).
Given his suddenness as a route-runner, skill with the ball in his hands and harmony with Love, could Reed catch 100 passes this season?
“I’ve never had a hundred catches in my whole career of football,” Reed said. “But there’s a lot of ways to get me the ball. Running bubbles out of the backfield, in the slot, outside if you want it, but no doubt about it. I think if any coordinator wanted to, they could get a player the ball however many times they want. I think any receiver could have 100. That’s just my perspective.”
Brooks’ defensive team will be published on Friday.
More Green Bay Packers News
Hot Reads: Rookie progress report | 53-man roster projection | First-time Pro Bowlers?
Ochocinco on Jayden Reed, Packers receivers | Preston Smith a rarity | ESPN’s starting lineup rankings | Carrington Valentine breakout player | PFT power rankings | Packers pick a president | New kicker | More yards: Jacobs or Jones? | Two Packers in NFL’s Top 100 | Sign this cornerback?