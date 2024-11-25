What Can Packers Actually Take Away From Win Over Injured 49ers?
Ahead of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers' Week 12 matchup with the San Fransisco 49ers was predicted to be a critical one in the NFC playoff race.
In reality, it wound up being a blowout, 38-10 for Green Bay to perhaps shut the door on the playoffs hopes for the 49ers, who were playing without their starting quarterback, their All-Pro defensive end and their All-Pro left tackle, among others.
But the Packers don't view it as any less of a victory. No sympathy was shared after the Packers themselves are 3-0 this season when starting quarterback Jordan Love has been sidelined with injuries.
"It's the NFL," cornerback Keisean Nixon said. "It's not an excuse. We didn't have our quarterback. We won three games [without Love], so we don't want to hear that. We came to play. They should've came to play."
Fair enough. But, none of the three teams the Packers beat without Love sit at or above .500.
Nonetheless, the 28-point win over the reigning NFC champions marks the largest margin of victory for the Packers since boatracing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 of 2022.
The Green Bay defense forced three turnovers all while containing the NFL's reigning rushing champion, Christian McCaffery, to just 31 yards on the ground.
Coach Matt LaFleur labeled the San Francisco offense as one of the most potent in the NFL. With star pass catchers in tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel along with McCaffery, the Packers defense wasn't going to dismiss coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive attack.
"You can't overlook this team," safety Xavier McKinney said. "They still got a lot of talent and they got great coaching so, for us, we didn't really care who was playing and who was not playing. ... Regardless of who was out there, we knew what we came in there to do and that was to really, ultimately, dominate the game, and I think we did that today."
The offense turned each of those three turnovers, including an interception by McKinney, into touchdowns. The San Francisco defense had yet to allow a 100-yard rushing performance before Sunday. Josh Jacobs changed that, though, with the Green Bay running back tallying 106 yards on 26 carries and adding three touchdowns on top of it.
"I think this is one of our first complementary games we played," Nixon said. "When you play complementary football, it doesn't matter what the other team got. It's always on us and we just showing that. NFL only care about November, December."
The first three drives of offense were some of the most efficient for Green Bay all season. taking a 17-0 lead before the 49ers ran more than six plays. The scoring drives averaged 11 plays and 62 yards.
"When you’re playing a team with a backup quarterback," LaFleur said "to build a lead and put them in a tough spot where maybe I’m sure they wanted to probably lean on the run a little bit more. Now you’re down three scores, it’s hard to do that."
The Packers offense entered Sunday's matchup ranked 27th n red zone scoring. Against San Francisco, though, Green Bay scored touchdowns on all five of its trips to the red zone.
LaFleur recognized penalties as the Achiles heel holding the Packers back in the red zone ahead of Sunday's game. But the Packers overcame a holding penalty on Elgton Jenkins in the red zone on the opening drive, scoring on a touchdown by tight end Tucker Kraft two plays after the penalty.
"I think we’re better," Love said of Green Bay's offense. "I still think there’s areas we can clean up and improve on. Like we always say, it’s never going to be perfect. I think red zone was a focus for us, and I definitely think we executed well down there."
The past two games for the Packers offense have showcased some of the unit's inconsistencies, but also some bright flashes from the young group.
Against the Chicago Bears in Week 11, an interception from Love late in the first half, along with Green Bay's failed fourth-down conversion in the fourth quarter, allowed Chicago to hang in the game.
But, on Green Bay's final drive of the game, Love connected with Christian Watson on what the third-year wide receiver would turn into a 60-yard reception. The next play, Love scrambled for 13 yards to put Green Bay 1 yard out from the end zone, and Love scored on the next play. Watson notched a career-high in the win with 150 receiving yards on just four receptions.
Against San Francisco, there was the highs of the opening three drives, the explosive rushes of 18 and 19, along with the deep completions of 29, 15 and 25.
There was also the lows of three consecutive three-and-outs to open the second half. After a breakout game, Watson did not catch a pass. He dropped a touchdown and had to break up an interception.
"On offense, I feel we’re getting back into a rhythm," Love said. "Just got to keep finding that consistency, but I like the things we did tonight. It will just be continuing to improve on that, continuing to build on the mistakes and the little things we need to clean up."
The win over the 49ers was the first game Love has played in this season where he did not throw an interception, although he did put the ball in jeopardy a couple times. But Love has appeared much more comfortable than when he returned from a groin injury three weeks ago against Detroit.
"Just the last two games he’s looked pretty sharp," LaFleur said of Love. "Just his ability to move around, and I mean, he dropped some dimes in there tonight. I thought he was playing very decisive and just making good decisions. So hopefully he’ll continue to build upon this."
The three games Love has missed due to injury, and the time he's spent in-game hampered while recovering, has thrown a wrench into the Packers developing an identity offensively. But Sunday's win was perhaps the best showing of Green Bay's run game working in tandem with its aerial attack.
While the passing attack did the work in betwee the 20s, the Jacobs-led rushing attack took over in the red zone. The Packers had 14 runs compared to six passes in the red zone all game.
On Green Bay's second touchdown drive, Love completed impressive passes of 29, 15 and 10 yards to Romeo Doubs to convert three consecutive third downs to move Green Bay into the red zone. Jacobs finished the job with a 1-yard touchdown.
"That’s something that we’re going to have to lean on in this final stretch of the season is our run game," Love said. "I think the O-line has been doing a great job and they will continue to do that. ... If you can get the run game going, it’ll make life easier in the pass game."
The defense will look to continue to build upon the key takeaways it forced. It was the sixth game this season in which Green Bay forced three takeaways and put the unit's season tally at 22. It was a rerouting back on track for the Packers, who didn't generate a turnover in either of the previous two games.
"I thought our defense came in with a really good plan," LaFleur said. "That’s one of the most potent offenses in the National Football League. Again, I know that they were missing their starting quarterback and their left tackle, but I thought our guys played an outstanding game."
Injured opponent or not, the Packers were able to take strides in areas where improvement was needed. Entering the final week of November, it's now or never for teams to do so. Especially for the Packers, who now have just three days to prepare before hosting the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving.
"That’s the reality of this league," LaFleur said. "I think for us, you have to take advantage of those opportunities when you do it.I hate it for them, they’ve had a lot of adversity, but at the same time, I’m really only concerned about our group and our ability to go out there and do what we need to do to win games."
Though the 49ers weren't as formiadable, nor as healthy, of an opponent as predicted when Green Bay's schedule was announced, the game still marked the start of what will be the Packers' most important stretch of football.
With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup following a concussion, the Dolphins have won each of their last three games by an averagave margin of 14 points.
The next week, Green Bay faces travels to face the NFC's current No. 1 seed, the Detroit Lions. The Packers would need help elsewhere, but any hope to steal the NFC North would begin with a win in Detroit.
The Packers then take a roadtrip to Seattle, which leads the NFC West.
Winning over the 49ers might not be a resume building win, but it certainly sets the Packers on the right path as they enter a critical stretch that will determine the fate of the remainder of their 2024 season.
"Obviously, them not having guys out there, it’s tough for them but it feels good to be able to go out there and have a win like this," Love said. "We’re going to move past it now but definitely feels good."
