Clark Regains ‘Rightful’ Spot in ESPN’s Coaches-Scouts Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark is the NFL’s ninth-ranked defensive tackle, according to a vote of coaches, scouts and executives assembled by ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler.
After a Pro Bowl season that included a career-high 7.5 sacks, Clark is back in his “rightful place” inside the top 10, Fowler said.
“I don't feel like he gets enough credit,” an AFC executive told Fowler. “Better defensive tackle than most. He has a lot of the similarities that the real guys have at the top. Size, power, athleticism, can play multiple spots.”
Clark was sixth in 2022 but not ranked in 2023.
Clark is the rare three-down defensive tackle. In 2023, he ranked 10th in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. His 61 pressures were one off his career high. His average tackle limited the gain to 1.5 yards, by far the best of his career,
Entering his ninth season, he is the most-tenured player on the roster. Only Preston Smith, who is entering Year 10, has more experience overall. The 28-year-old is entering his final season under contract and seems primed for a contract extension that would keep him in Green Bay beyond 2024 while significantly cutting his lofty salary-cap figure of $27.49 million.
Clark would be a good player in any scheme, but he thinks the change to Jeff Hafley’s attacking 4-3 system will be a good fit.
“I think it’s going to be really good,” he said. “It’s one of things where all my career I’ve been kind of been playing this way, but in more of a controlled way. And I think now this is giving us a chance to shut all that other stuff off, no technique really and just use your ability and just go up the field and be disruptive. I just think with my get-off and how I am, I think it’s going to suit me well.”
Not only is Clark the only defensive tackle from the NFC North in the Top 10, he was the only player from the division to receive a vote.
With the retirement of Aaron Donald, the Chiefs’ Chris Jones is No. 1 among defensive tackles, followed by the Jets’ Quinnen Williams.
On the edge, the Packers’ Rashan Gary was listed No. 2 among the honorable mentions.
“More consistent and disruptive than the stats show. Explosive and violent. Improved tremendously from the start of his career,” a scout told Fowler.
The Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Steelers’ T.J. Watt took the top two spots. The Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson is the lone NFC North edge in the Top 10, checking in at No. 6.
“High ceiling. He will be the next Nick Bosa,” a scouting director told Fowler. “Banking on him getting even better. Highly disruptive, physical, near rare motor.”
