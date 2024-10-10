With Luke Musgrave Going on IR, Ben Sims Next Man Up For Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ben Sims looked like a potential contributor during training camp. The Green Bay Packers might have to find out.
The Packers are putting Luke Musgrave on injured reserve, which could put Sims into a bit of a featured role alongside Tucker Kraft for the next four-plus games – starting Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
“It’s so unfortunate to see one of your brothers in your room go down,” Kraft said after Thursday’s practice. “Breaks my heart that he has to go through injury, but the next guy’s always ready. In the NFL, the next guy’s always just chomping at the bit, trying to get a shot. I believe in Ben. He will be ready.”
Sims was an undrafted free agent last year who spent his rookie training camp with the Vikings. He failed to make their 53-man roster and was in a practice-squad meeting a day later when he was informed he had been claimed on waivers by the Packers.
Sims played between five and 10 snaps per game on offense for the first half of last season. When Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney, Sims’ role essentially doubled, with two games of 20 snaps and another of 41.
He finished the season with four catches for 21 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.
During training camp, Sims was much more than just a blocker and outlet receiver. He made a handful of catches over the middle for big gains, including at least a couple during 2-minute situations.
“Yesterday at practice, he had a nice play,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, I think he’s a versatile guy who can give us whatever we need.”
Kraft missed the start of training camp while recovering from a torn pectoral. All those first-team reps alongside Musgrave helped build his confidence.
“I feel like since the first day of training camp, with Tucker being out most of camp, it gave me a lot of opportunities to step up during camp and in the preseason,” Sims said. “At that point, it was me and Musgrave; it’s just kind of inverted right now.
“We’re going to miss Luke for a little bit, but it’ll be the same thing with me and Tuck running it. So, I feel confident. I think there’s always a level of confidence that you should carry with yourself, and I feel like I’ll be ready to go.”
With his late arrival last year, Sims had to learn the offense on the fly. Now, he’s comfortable and able to show his skill.
“I just feel like I have a better understanding of the playbook,” Sims said. “The longer you’re able to work with people – O-line, other tight ends, quarterbacks, receivers – it’s like there’s a level of comfort that you’re able to go in and play with.
“So, I’d say more of a confidence deal, more of a comfortability thing. I feel like you’re always building off of something, so this year building off of what I had last year and hopefully do what I can to help us win on Sunday.”
Kraft’s ascension into a rising star at the position has taken a big bite out of Musgrave’s snaps. Through four games, he caught five passes for just 22 yards. Still, he was averaging 27 snaps per game – a not insignificant role despite limited opportunities.
What does Sims want to show with this important opportunity?
“I don’t want to be someone I’m not,” he said. “I feel like I have my strengths. I want to be physical in the run game, I want to do what I can when my number’s called, and I want to give these coaches the trust in me and the ability to be able to call whatever they want on the call sheet when I’m in the game.”
