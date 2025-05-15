Worst or First? Packers Season Predictions After NFL Schedule Release
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When it comes to preseason predictions, the Green Bay Packers are a tricky team to peg.
They obviously are a good team, having qualified for the playoffs in both of Jordan Love’s seasons as the starting quarterback. Their big need at receiver was addressed in the draft, the offensive line should be stronger and deeper, and the defense was an ascending group by the end of last season.
On the other hand, they almost went 0-6 in NFC North games, they did go 0-6 against the best teams in the NFC and they do face one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL.
As such, Packers season predictions are all over the map following the release of the NFL schedule on Wednesday. Here they are, literally, from worst to first.
Sports Illustrated
Gilberto Manzano had the Packers finishing in a last-place tie in the NFC North.
“The Packers and their many wide receivers might have caught a break in Week 1, drawing a Lions defense that might not be at full strength with edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill recovering from significant injuries. But Green Bay will need a better season from Jordan Love to compete with the best teams in the league.”
The verdict: 7-10 (tied for last place)
NFL.com
Cynthia Frelund ran 1 million simulations in projecting win totals for every team. As she noted, the schedule is difficult.
“The hardest stretch for the Pack occurs in Weeks 15-17, when they'll have consecutive road games in Denver and Chicago before hosting the Ravens,” she wrote, failing to mention that Week 18 will be at the Vikings. “Jaire Alexander's availability will also make a huge difference in Weeks 1 and 2, when the Packers host the Lions and then the Commanders on a short week for Thursday Night Football.”
The verdict: 9-8 (second place)
Sportsbooks
At FanDuel Sportsbook, going under 9.5 wins is the slight favorite. At DraftKings Sportsbook, going over 9.5 wins is the slight favorite. Qualifying for the playoffs is basically a coin flip at BetMGM.
The Packers have a difficult schedule, to be sure, but they’re a good team. Of the five teams with arguably the most difficult schedules, they’ll all face the Packers.
The verdict: 9.5 wins (second place, according to FanDuel)
Pro Football Network
All four NFC North teams are in the top 14 of PFN’s power rankings, with the Lions at No. 3 and Green Bay at No. 9.
“By going WR-OT-WR with their first three picks, the Packers made it clear that they want to continue building a foundation around Jordan Love during the draft,” the author wrote. “The thought is that Matthew Golden can add a dimension that this offense has been missing to such a degree that Josh Jacobs noted it this offseason.”
The verdict: 9.7 wins via its Playoff Predictor (second place)
Fox Sports
Carmen Vitali called the schedule a “gauntlet” in which the NFC North will have to place the NFC East and AFC North. Not only that, but Green Bay’s third-place schedule means games against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, “all of which should be at the very least respectable if not downright good in 2025.”
Still, the Packers should be good enough for a wild-card berth.
“With the additions along the offensive line and an actual first-round receiver for the first time since Jordy Nelson in 2008, quarterback Jordan Love should have the means to stay healthy and be productive. The defense has to take another step forward, especially in the pass rush, if it wants to contend. But the Packers are the most stable organization in this division, if not the conference. They’re going to be a tough out, regardless.”
The verdict: 10-7 (tied for second place)
Bleacher Report
Moe Moton has the Packers overcoming all of their challenges to dethrone the Detroit Lions atop the North. That starts with bouncing back “against their bitter rivals” in the division.
“In the second half of the previous season, the Packers leaned on Josh Jacobs and their ground game,” he wrote as part of a much more extensive breakdown. “They may start the upcoming term with that game plan and allow quarterback Jordan Love to find his rhythm with opposing defenses loading the box. …
“Jeff Hafley had a strong first year as the team's defensive coordinator, fielding a unit that ranked within the top six in points and yards allowed. Despite cornerback Jaire Alexander's uncertain future, the defense will remain stout.”
The verdict: 12-5 (first place)