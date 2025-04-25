2025 NFL draft: Day 2 mock has Panthers hitting defensive front twice
The Carolina Panthers made a pleasant surprise pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Rather than follow through on expectations by taking Georgia edge/linebacker Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall, they threw a curveball and picked Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, instead.
It's a good move, especially given the relatively low number of quality wide receiver prospects in this cass and the high number of good edge rushers. However, once the second round gets started this evening we should probably expect the Panthers to get back to the work of fixing what was the worst defense of all time last season.
WIth that in mind, a Day 2 mock draft scenario from Sports Illustrated has the Panthers hitting their defensive front hard tonight. With the 57th overall pick in the draft they take Ohio State edge J.T. Tuimoloau.
"Tuimoloau is seasoned and ready-made with a deep bag of pass-rush moves and quality edge setting. The Panthers bypassed addressing their defense in the first round, but Tuimoloau can help in 2025."
Tuimoloau (6-foot-4, 277 pounds) is coming off a breakout senior season, having posted a Big Ten-best 12.5 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss in 2024. With Landon Jackson, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Mike Green having come off the board earlier in the second round, Tuimoloau was the best edge prospect still available - making this a solid pick.
If the Panthers do end up drafting Tuimoloau, he would likely project as the fourth edge rusher in the rotation behind Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II.
With their next pick in SI's Day 2 mock draft, the Panthers added another piece to their radically-remade interior defensive line rotation. With the 74th overall pick in Round 3 Carolina took Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.
Farmer (6-foot-3, 273 pounds) appeared in 42 games for the Seminoles over the last four seasons, totaling 11 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss.
Farmer would start out as a backup behind Derrick Brown and free agent additions Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers earn ‘A’ grade for surprise first-round pick in NFL draft
NFC West team tried to trade up or Panthers’ new WR Tetairoa McMillan
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons furious over Panthers’ first-round pick
Panthers legend Steve Smith makes feelings known on Tet McMillan pick