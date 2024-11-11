2025 NFL draft: Where are Panthers on pace to pick going into their bye week?
What a change is here. Just two short weeks ago, this Carolina Panthers team had the worst record in the NFL and were once again on pace to have the first pick in next year's draft. That may as well have been a million years ago because in the interim Carolina has pulled off two upset wins in a row.
First, the Panthers took down the New Orleans Saints 23-22, earning their first home win in almost a full calendar year. The Saints had been favored by seven points going in. Yesterday, they did it again, taking down the New York Giants in Germany, even though the G-Men had been 6.5 point favorites.
As a result, Carolina's projected finish in the 2025 NFL draft order has made a drastic change going into Week 11, which is the team's bye. Here's a look at the updated draft order according to Tankathon.
2025 NFL draft order: Week 11
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-8
2. New York Giants: 2-8
3. Tennessee Titans: 2-7
4. Cleveland Browns: 2-7
5. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-7
6. Miami Dolphins: 2-6
7. New England Patriots: 3-7
8. New York Jets: 3-7
9. New Orleans Saints: 3-7
10. Carolina Panthers: 3-7
11. Dallas Cowobys: 3-6
12. Indianapolis Colts: 4-6
13. Cincinnati Bengals: 4-6
14. Tampa Bay Buccaners: 4-6
15. Seattle Seahawks: 4-5
16. Chicago Bears: 4-5
17. Los Angeles Rams: 4-4
18. San Francisco 49ers: 5-4
19. Denver Broncos: 5-5
20. Houston Texans: 6-4
21. Atlanta Falcons: 6-4
22. Arizona Cardinals: 6-4
23. Los Angeles Chargers: 6-3
24. Green Bay Packers: 6-3
25. Washington Commanders: 7-3
26. Baltimore Ravens: 7-3
27. Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-2
28. Minnesota Vikings: 7-2
29. Philadelphi Eagles: 7-2
30. Buffalo Bills: 8-2
31. Detroit Lions: 8-1
32. Kansas City Chiefs: 9-0
The biggest change here - aside from the actual eight-spot drop in the draft order is that this team doesn't necessarily need to draft a quarterback early. Had Bryce Young come out these last three games and played at the same level he did in Weeks 1-2, then it would be time to move on and try to find the next QB1 in the draft. Young's progress in each week means they can plan to start him in 2025 and attempt to build up the rest of the supporting cast around him.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Chuba Hubbard: Slippery field may have saved him from knee injury
Bryce Young gets another positive grade from Munich win over Giants
Dave Canales once again won’t name Bryce Young QB1 after 2nd win
What Bryce Young said about Chuba Hubbard after his monster game