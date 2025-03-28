All Panthers

2025 NFL Draft: Huge emphasis on defense could be in order for Panthers

The Panthers have done a lot this offseason in attempting to fix the defense. Could there be another big haul on this side of the ball coming in the draft?

Russell Baxter

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
For obvious reasons, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has spent the majority on the team’s free-agent money on defense. Enter veterans such as safety Tre’von Moehrig, defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and edge rusher Patrick Jones II. Could Morgan be preparing for an even bigger defensive haul next month?

A little backstory. In 2010, the Green Bay Packers would go on to win Super Bowl XLV. The team was led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and an opportunistic defense that got hot in the postseason.

One year later, the Packers finished 15-1, but also set a dubious NFL record by allowing the most passing yards in a season in league annals. It’s a mark that still stands today. In 2012, then-Packers’ general manager Ted Thompson used his first six selections in the draft.

In his latest mock draft for ESPN, Matt Miller has an idea when it came to fixing one of the worst defenses in recent seasons that evoke memories of what Thompson did in 2012. He has the Panthers, who have nine picks, using their first two selections and six of their first seven choices on defense. With the eighth overall pick, there’s a name that has come up often for Carolina.

“(Jalon) Walker is a dream fit in Carolina’s scheme, as he’d be ideal as a stand-up, 3-4 outside linebacker opposite Jadeveon Clowney. The 243-pound Walker served as a hybrid linebacker and pass rusher at Georgia, showing high upside with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss despite not rushing the quarterback full time. He has the first-step quickness and hand power to consistently have double-digit sack seasons in the NFL.”

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In Round 2, Miller opts for more help up front in Nebraska’s Ty Robinson. “We’re going defense again with the Panthers, who finished last in the NFL in points allowed and defensive EPA. Robinson is a big run defender with the athletic tools and strength to develop into a three-down player…Robinson has risen after big performances at the Senior Bowl and combine…”

After going with Texas’ wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the third round, Miller has Carolina opting for a pair of defenders in both the fourth and fifth rounds. On Day 3, he chose safety R.J. Mickens (Clemson) and cornerback Denzel Burke (Ohio State). One round later, there’s edge rusher Jared Ivey (Mississippi) and linebacker Kobe King (Penn State).

It’s a fascinating strategy, and it will be interesting to see if Morgan and the Panthers evoke some of it during the three-day process in late April.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.