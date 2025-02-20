2025 NFL draft projection sees Panthers going hard after edge rush prospects
The numbers have become fairly repetitive. The Carolina Panthers gave up the most total yards and the most rushing yards in the National Football League in 2024. Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns—24 on the ground, and an NFL-high 35 through the air. Dave Canales’ squad, which actually won four of its final nine games, allowed a single-season league record of 534 points.
The Panthers managed only 17 takeaways in as many games. Their pass rush produced 32 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the league. The sad news is the team’s 2024 sack total was actually an improvement from 2023, when the team finished with an NFL-low 27 quarterback traps.
Adding a young player who can give a quarterback nightmares is something the Panthers are in desperate need of. University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker has become a popular choice by NFL analysts and draftniks alike. Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports feel the team should invest the eighth overall pick on April 24 on the 2024 Butkus Award winner.
“This roster needs just about everything, so the Panthers need to prioritize overall talent and playmaking ability here, regardless of position. That should point them to the defensive in this scenario, where they need both a three-down linebacker who can create splash plays off the ball, and a dynamic edge rusher who can get after the quarterback. Walker is a versatile weapon who can check all of those boxes.”
To be fair, Evero’s pass rush awoke down the stretch. Carolina totaled 20 sacks in their final seven games, after racking up only a dozen QB traps in their first 10 outings. Regardless, this was the second year in a row the defense finished at or near the bottom of the league in sacks. Veterans Jadeveon Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks apiece. It’s safe to say more help is needed here.
