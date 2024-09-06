Carolina Panthers make a surprise pick at No. 2 overall in 2025 NFL mock draft
We believe these Carolina Panthers are going to be much better than most projections have them in the 2024 NFL season. In our bold predictions for the coming campaign we have the team winning seven games, Bryce Young winning most improved player and Dave Canales winning coach of the year.
We've been wrong before, though - and it wouldn't come as a shock if none of that comes true. The Panthers are still in a pretty deep hole roster-wise compared to the rest of the conference, which means if Young doesn't take that critical sophomore leap they could wind up with another very high pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
At least that would give Carolina another chance to reset around a top quarterback prospect. That's just what happens in this new 2025 mock draft from Ben Axelrod at The Comeback, which has the Panthers taking Georgia quarterback Carson Beck at number two overall.
Panthers pick Georgia QB Carson Beck:
"If the Panthers have the No. 2 overall pick, it’s a safe bet that Bryce Young’s second season wasn’t much better than his first. Here they get a do-over with the top quarterback in next year’s draft, which currently projects to be Georgia’s Carson Beck."
Beck (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is considered either the best or second-best QB prospect in 2025, depending on how you feel about Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Either way, he's been quite productive for the Bulldogs. Last season he posted a 72.4% completion rate, just under 4,000 total passing yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 167.9 rating. Here are the highlights.
Carson Beck 2023 Georgia highlights
Hopefully the Panthers will be out of range to land Beck, but if they are you can make a very strong case to pick him, even if Young does show improvement this year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young on his confidence in remade Panthers offensive line
Panthers restructure two contracts, save over $10M in cap space
Dave Canales explains why Panthers released K’Lavon Chaisson
Panthers named potential trade suitor for Titans’ first-round pick