23-sack Pro Bowler pegged as Carolina Panthers' top free agent target in 2026
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a 30-10 home loss to the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener. Next up are the Texans at Houston on Saturday night. The 2025 regular season begins on September 7 when they face the Jaguars at Jacksonville. Obviously, there is an awful lot that will happen between now and next offseason.
Regardless, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report took a look at each of the 32 NFL teams with a glimpse towards the future. What player could each club prevent from testing free agency in 2026, and which performer around the league could be a target if he hits the open market next offseason? With Carolina on his mind, he felt the team was set in terms of re-signings. When it came to the pursuit of a free agent next offseason, he turned his attention to the Panthers’ defense.
NFL writer says Carolina could pursue more proven pass-rushing help in 2026
“The Panthers are one edge-rusher away from having a potentially elite defensive line,” said Ballentine. “Adding Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III to an interior that already has Derrick Brown has given Carolina a strength to build around. It’s also fair to wonder if Patrick Jones II, D.J. Wonnum, and rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen can take advantage on the outside.”
“It’s a lock that Nik Bonitto would be able to,” added Ballentine. “The Broncos edge-rusher broke out with 13.5 sacks in his first full season as a starter for Denver. His speed and bend around the edge are unlike anything the Panthers have on the roster right now and Denver hasn’t extended him yet.”
Of course, yet could mean any time between now and next March. The three-year pro comes off his best season, racking up 13.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles while returning both an interception and a fumble for a touchdown. All told, it would be pretty stunning if the Broncos allowed Bonitto, a 2024 Pro Bowler, to test the open market.
