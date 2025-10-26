Analyst expects Buffalo Bills to exploit one of Carolina Panthers' biggest weaknesses
The Carolina Panthers' defense is performing far better this season than anyone could have reasonably hoped for. Their run defense went from dead last to top 10 and overall they've gone from 32nd in points allowed to 12th.
That's a stunning turnaround no matter how you slice it, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero deserves all the credit in the world.
However, this defense is still vulnerable in some aspects. They've only had one good pass rushing game so far and they're still having major problems covering tight ends.
That's why Bleacher Report has Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid on their "start" list for fantasy football this week.
"Kincaid hasn't played since Week 5, but the third-year-pro appears on track to return to action this week after a pair of limited practices. His timing is good: The Bills return from their bye week against a Carolina Panthers squad allowing the sixth-most PPR points to tight ends this year."
In one respect the Panthers have gotten better in this department in recent weeks, coinciding with the change at inside linbacker. While Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace are still starting, Wallace is now wearing the green dot rather than Rozeboom. Both players and the defense in general have responded well to that change.
Neither one of them could cover tight ends early in the season, but both are now passable in this department. However, Carolina's safeties are still a big problem, here.
Tre'Von Moehrig was brought in for tackling and run support mostly. Even though he has six career interceptions coverage is not his strong suit. The same is true for rookie Lathan Ransom, who ranks second-to-last on the team in coverage (39.8), with only Patrick Jones II earning a lower grade (31.3).
The Panthers have to find a way to get their safeties better-prepared to face tight ends, or opponents are going to keep pounding this particular advantage down their throats.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
A player that the Carolina Panthers could definitely use requests a trade
Evidence continues to mount for Rico Dowdle to take Panthers’ RB1 role
Panthers vs. Bills picks: Experts share their predictions for Week 8 game
Carolina comes up ‘logical’ landing spot for former Pro Bowl tight end