Analyst names ex-Panthers RB a ‘super sleeper’ now that he’s on Cowboys
From a career year with a team that reached the Super Bowl, to a club that finished with the worst record in the National Football League. One-time Philadelphia Eagles’ second-round draft choice Miles Sanders totaled 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns during the club’s Super Bowl LVII run in 2022, then signed a four-year, $25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
As it turned out, the latter club produced a combined 7-27 record during Sanders's stay in Charlotte—including a 2-15 mark in 2023. In 27 games with the Panthers, Sanders totaled an underwhelming 939 yards from scrimmage and four TDs. This past season, he finished third on the team in rushing yards (205) behind both Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young.
This offseason, the Panthers cut Sanders loose and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports took a look at some NFC East running backs that fantasy football fans may want to take a chance on. He referred to Sanders as a “super sleeper.”
“Dallas went cheap at running back this offseason with free agent additions in Javonte Williams and Sanders,” explained Eisenberg, “and the Cowboys drafted Jaydon Blue in Round 5 and Phil Mafah in Round 7. While Sanders is my third-favorite running back in Dallas behind Williams and Blue, we could see Sanders in a bigger role than expected during the season, especially if an injury occurs…At 28, his best days are behind him, but he could have a big opportunity in Dallas this year…”
Dallas finished 27th in the league in rushing yards per game in 2024, and this season Brian Schottenheimer’s club has a backfield-by-committee look to it. Perhaps Sanders can emerge from the pack, and recapture that form he displayed with the Birds earlier in his career.
