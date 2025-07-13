Analyst names obvious biggest reason for Panthers to be optimistic for training camp
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took a look at all 32 NFL teams recently, and picked a biggest reason for optimism for each in regards to the upcoming 2025 season. When it came to Dave Canales’s squad, there was no real mystery.
“Will the Carolina Panthers be a playoff team in 2025?" asked Knox. "Perhaps not, but they can possibly achieve a more important goal by establishing Bryce Young as the face of their franchise and an upper-echelon quarterback. A year ago, the idea of Young being even an above-average quarterback seemed laughable. The 2023 first overall pick had a disastrous rookie campaign and an uncertain future paired with then-rookie head coach Dave Canales.”
After two games, the Panthers’ sideline leader sat down his struggling signal-caller. He returned to the starting lineup due to an injury to backup Andy Dalton in Week 8 and held the job for the remainder of 2024.
“By the end of the season,” explained Knox, “he was playing like the star whom Carolina drafted him to be. Over Young’s final three games, he threw for 612 yards, rushed for 100 yards, tallied 10 combined rushing and passing touchdowns, committed no turnovers and posted a passer rating above 100.0 in all three games.”
A deeper look shows what the young quarterback accomplished in those final 10 contests. Young connected on a solid 61.8 percent of his throws for 2,104 yards, 15 scores and only six picks. He also ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns. He did lose two fumbles, but Young looked like a much more confident player and quite different than the performer who struggled mightily during the club’s 0-2 start.
“The Panthers can legitimately believe that Young’s strong 2024 finish is a sign of things to come,” added Knox. “With another year under Canales and new weapons like Rico Dowdle and rookie first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan at his disposal, Young could be poised to explode.”
