Analyst predicts another 300-yard game for Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Falcons
This Sunday in the team’s home opener, the Carolina Panthers are looking to avoid the franchise’s second 0-3 start in three years by knocking off the Atlanta Falcons. These NFC South rivals have split their last 10 meetings dating back to 2020.
Ellis Williams of Sportsnaut has put together five bold predictions for this divisional confrontation. Making the list is Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young. The NFL analyst says that Carolina’s signal-caller will throw for at least 300 yards for the second consecutive game.
Panthers’ QB Bryce Young predicted to have another big game this Sunday
“Despite facing constant blitz pressure,” explained Williams, “and committing five turnovers in his first five quarters of the season, Young delivered a professional performance in Arizona, completing 35 of 55 passes for 328 yards. Now he faces an Atlanta defense that allows 4.26 yards per carry and is built to stop the run first.”
“With Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett on injured reserve,” added Williams, “Carolina may again lean heavily on quick-game passing to offset protection issues. If Young maintains the rhythm he found in Arizona’s second half, when 33 of the final 34 plays were pass attempts, another 300-yard performance is within reach, even if it requires 50 throws."
It’s worth noting that Young’s pass attempts, completions, and aerial yards last Sunday vs. the Cardinals were career highs. Of course, the third-year pro has only 32 games on his NFL resume. However, he showed plenty of resiliency after a horrific opening quarter against the Cardinals in which his fumble on the team’s first series of the game was returned for a touchdown. On Carolina’s second series, he threw an interception which led to an Arizona field goal.
While Williams expects Young to make his mark through the air this weekend, he also predicts that the Falcons’ defense will rack up five sacks, and Dave Canales’s team will drop to 0-3.
