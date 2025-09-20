All Panthers

Analyst predicts another 300-yard game for Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Falcons

The Panthers are looking for their first win of 2025. One NFL writer feels that Dave Canales’s starting quarterback will have a big game vs. a division rival.

Russell Baxter

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
This Sunday in the team’s home opener, the Carolina Panthers are looking to avoid the franchise’s second 0-3 start in three years by knocking off the Atlanta Falcons. These NFC South rivals have split their last 10 meetings dating back to 2020.

Ellis Williams of Sportsnaut has put together five bold predictions for this divisional confrontation. Making the list is Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young. The NFL analyst says that Carolina’s signal-caller will throw for at least 300 yards for the second consecutive game.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young predicted to have another big game this Sunday

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) chases down Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Despite facing constant blitz pressure,” explained Williams, “and committing five turnovers in his first five quarters of the season, Young delivered a professional performance in Arizona, completing 35 of 55 passes for 328 yards. Now he faces an Atlanta defense that allows 4.26 yards per carry and is built to stop the run first.”

With Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett on injured reserve,” added Williams, “Carolina may again lean heavily on quick-game passing to offset protection issues. If Young maintains the rhythm he found in Arizona’s second half, when 33 of the final 34 plays were pass attempts, another 300-yard performance is within reach, even if it requires 50 throws."

It’s worth noting that Young’s pass attempts, completions, and aerial yards last Sunday vs. the Cardinals were career highs. Of course, the third-year pro has only 32 games on his NFL resume. However, he showed plenty of resiliency after a horrific opening quarter against the Cardinals in which his fumble on the team’s first series of the game was returned for a touchdown. On Carolina’s second series, he threw an interception which led to an Arizona field goal.

While Williams expects Young to make his mark through the air this weekend, he also predicts that the Falcons’ defense will rack up five sacks, and Dave Canales’s team will drop to 0-3.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.