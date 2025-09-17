Bryce Young deservedly given praise for incredible ‘resiliency’
After falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-10, in Week 1, and then falling behind the Arizona Cardinals, 27-3, in the third quarter on Sunday, it would have been easy for some to give up on Dave Canales’s team. The Carolina Panthers would indeed come up short in the desert, 27-22, but not without a savvy effort from their third-year signal-caller and company.
Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report handed out his Week 2 grades for every starting quarterback in the National Football League. He awarded Bryce Young a C-plus for his efforts against the Cards, despite the fact that he opened the game in disastrous style.
“The one aspect of Bryce Young's makeup that no one can question is his resilience,” said Sobleski. “He showed the Carolina Panthers last year that he wasn't going to pout or be a problem after being benched. Instead, he played relatively well after being reinserted into the lineup. That instance is a big picture moment..."
Bryce Young bounces back from rough first quarter vs. Cardinals
“During the Panthers' first two offensive drives against the Arizona Cardinals,” add Sobleski, “Young fumbled and threw an interception. He remained calmed and even rallied the squad late in the contest, even though Carolina's comeback fell short.”
When it was all said and done, Young finished the afternoon with 328 yards through the air and three scores—a pair to Hunter Renfrow and a toss to Chuba Hubbard. The third-year pro set career highs with 55 attempts and 35 completions.
After the Panthers narrowed Arizona’s advantage to five points, they got the ball back via a successful recovery of an onside kick. Young and company weren’t able to close the deal. However, could the team’s play in the final quarter and change vs. the Cardinals carry over to this week’s crucial clash with the Falcons?
