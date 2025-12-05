Why one analyst doesn’t trust the Carolina Panthers as playoff contenders

Three days ago, Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports took a closer look at 20 NFL teams and whether they are or are not “trusty” playoff contenders. From the “inner circle of trustworthiness,” aka Tier 1, to a pair of teams that are “not trustworthy,” also known as Tier 6. That latter category belongs to Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dave Canales’ up-and-down Carolina Panthers. When it came to the latter, he channeled his inner Michael Corleone.

“Just when I thought I was out,” exclaimed Pereles, “they pull me back in.” The story of the 2025 Panthers. Carolina has alternated wins and losses since Week 7. They have wins over the Packers and the Rams. They also have a 10-point loss to the Saints, an 11-point loss to the 49ers and a 31-point loss to the Bills. In all three of those games, they failed to score double-digit points. If that’s not trustworthy, I don’t know what is.”

The 7-6 Panthers have won as many games this season as the previous two years combined and are obviously improved from a year ago. Bryce Young has had his ups and downs, and so has a defensive unit that has bounced back from a horrible showing a year ago but still has some question marks.

“Carolina deserves tremendous credit for being in this playoff race.” added Pereles. “The defense has played a scrappy, opportunistic brand of football. The offense will pound the rock and hope Bryce Young can make just enough plays to complement that. It’s just too narrow of a path for success. Carolina is 6-3 when it has at least a 40 percent rushing success rate. It is 1-3 when that number dips below that.”

Canales and company have Week 14 off, then return to action on December 14 when they visit New Orleans. They close the season with two games vs. the Buccaneers in Week 16 and 18. They host the dangerous Seattle Seahawks in between. Who knows what version of the Panthers shows up for the remainder of the season?

