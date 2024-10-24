All Panthers

Panthers vet Andy Dalton comments on car crash that will sideline him against Broncos

Carolina's backup quarterback is lucky to have only sprained his thumb in the accident.

Tim Weaver

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
/ Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers had planned to start Andy Dalton again in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, despite Dalton having just posted the lowest QBR in a single game this year. It seems that fate had other plans, though.

On Tuesday afternoon Dalton was picking up his kids from school when he was in a minor car accident. While nobody was seriously injured, the accident did sprain Dalton's thumb, which will knock him out for Sunday's game. That paves the way for second-year quarterback Bryce Young to return to the lineup for the first time since Week 2 for the Panthers.

When Dalton was asked about the wreck on Wednesday he didn't share too many details, but he did say the airbags went off. Here's what he had to say.

Andy Dalton on car accident

For the year Dalton is at 989 passing yards with a 66.3% completion rate, seven touchdowns, six interceptions and an 82.0 passer rating.

