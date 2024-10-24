Panthers vet Andy Dalton comments on car crash that will sideline him against Broncos
The Carolina Panthers had planned to start Andy Dalton again in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, despite Dalton having just posted the lowest QBR in a single game this year. It seems that fate had other plans, though.
On Tuesday afternoon Dalton was picking up his kids from school when he was in a minor car accident. While nobody was seriously injured, the accident did sprain Dalton's thumb, which will knock him out for Sunday's game. That paves the way for second-year quarterback Bryce Young to return to the lineup for the first time since Week 2 for the Panthers.
When Dalton was asked about the wreck on Wednesday he didn't share too many details, but he did say the airbags went off. Here's what he had to say.
Andy Dalton on car accident
For the year Dalton is at 989 passing yards with a 66.3% completion rate, seven touchdowns, six interceptions and an 82.0 passer rating.
