Panthers injuries: Andy Dalton, Diontae Johnson latest status for Week 8 vs. Broncos
The Carolina Panthers are underdogs once again for this week's game against the Denver Broncos, with the latest odds having Denver favored by 11 points at home. There's good reason why that line is so lopsided. For one thing, this Panthers roster is the worst in the league right now, or at least in the NFC if you look at the New England Patriots' sad situation.
That state of affairs is even worse this week, because several key players are going to be on the sidelines due to injuries. In addition to Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson already being out for the season, the Panthers' injury report this week had 22 players listed on it with one malady or another.
Panthers Week 8 injury report
The biggest injury is to the thumb of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who was in a minor car accident earlier this week and will not be starting. That honor will go to Bryce Young, but we don't know who will be backing him up. The Panthers have listed Dalton as "doubtful" to play on Sunday. If he winds up being inactive, undrafted rookie Jack Plummer will back up Young.
We do know that wide receiver Diontae Johnson won't be out there. He has officially been ruled out due to a rib injury, but he's dealing with more than one issue. There's also a chance that the Panthers are holding Johnson out in order to preserve his trade value as the deadline approaches. Johnson told reporters earlier this week that he could play through his pain.
Elsewhere on the injury report, safeties Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller and Jammie Robinson have all been ruled out, as are wide receiver Adam Thielen and edge rusher DJ Wonnum.
Right tackle Taylor Moton is still dealing his elbow injury and is listed as questionable, and so is his primary backup Yosh Nijman. Jadeveon Clowney, Jaden Crumedy, Sam Franklin, Tommy Tremble, Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus and A'Shawn Robinson are also listed as questionable.
