Dave Canales announces Panthers starting quarterback for Week 9 game against Saints
The Carolina Panthers have had too many tough decisions to make at quarterback the last several years. This week is no different, and rookie head coach Dave Canales doesn't exactly have a ton of good options to choose from. Last week the Panthers started Bryce Young for the first time in six games due to a thumb injury for Andy Dalton. Now, they're apparently ready to give Young the ball again this week against the New Orleans Saints, even though Dalton is getting healthy again.
Team beat reporters just learned of the team's decision when coach Canales announced it a few minutes ago after today's practice.
Dave Canales: Bryce Young Week 9 starter
It's a good opportunity for Young to build on some promising things he put on film last week against the Denver Broncos. It also might well be his last chance to show he could still be this team's franchise quarterback of the future.
With the NFL trade deadline coming two days after Sunday's game, many league execs will have their eyes on how Young performs against the Saints. Recent reports indicates some of them are licking their chops for the chance to trade for Young.
Even so, they're not likely to see the best version of Bryce Young this week.
Historically, it's been a tough matchup for Young, who went 13/30 for just 161 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against New Orleans in the season opener. That's not too far off from the line he posted the previous time he played the Saints in 2023, going 13/36 for 137 yards, zero touchdowns but zero interceptions. By comparison Young did reasonably vs. New Orleans in only second NFL start, going 22/33 for 153 yards, one touchdown and no picks.
If Young can find a way to break that trend and put on a sharp game against the Saints, he might just resurrect his career in Carolina. If not, it could be the last time we see him in a Panthers uniform if the organization decides that it has officially seen enough.
